- December 26, 2023 20:033-1
Manjeet has been tackled by the Paltan’s defence. Gaurav Khatri gets the point.
- December 26, 2023 20:022-1
Krishan Dhull and Sudharkar came with a strong chain tackle to block and pin Pankaj Mohite down.
- December 26, 2023 20:012-0
Mohit Goyat comes from left corner to block Sachin and then dash him out.
- December 26, 2023 20:001-0
Aslam Mustafa Inamdar gets back with a quick touchpoint of Manish.
- December 26, 2023 20:00Toss update
Patna Pirates won the toss and elected court. Puneri to raid first.
- December 26, 2023 19:48Top players
Puneri Paltan
With 45 raid points in 6 matches, Mohit Goyat leads the raiding department of Puneri Paltan. He scored 7 raid points in his last match.
Puneri Paltan’s defence will be led by Abinesh Nadarajan who has pocketed 17 tackle points in 6 games of PKL 10.
Aslam Inamdar is the squad’s top all-rounder, having accumulated 46 points so far.
Patna Pirates
For Patna Pirates, Sachin Tanwar will be the main raider. He has accumulated 57 raid points in 6 matches, including 12 do-or-die raid points.
Krishan is the top defender on the team, claiming 19 tackle points in 6 matches.
Ankit Jaglan is the top all-rounder in the Patna Pirates squad, scoring 15 points in 6 outings.
- December 26, 2023 19:43Points Table
- December 26, 2023 19:32Lineups Out!
Puneri Paltan: Aslam Inamdar, Abhinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohite, Mohit Goyat, Gaurav Khatri, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Shadloui
Patna Pirates: Neeraj Kumar (c), Sachin, Sudharkar M, Manish, Manjeet, Krishan, Ankit
- December 26, 2023 19:30Last encounter
The previous contest between Puneri and Patna ended in the favour of the Puneri as it won 44-30 in season 9.
- December 26, 2023 19:20Form guide
Puneri heads into this encounter after a win against Bengaluru Bulls on December 20. It won the match 43-18. This was its fifth win of the PKL 10.
Patna won against Tamil Thalaivas in its last match by a 46-33 scoreline on December 22.
- December 26, 2023 19:13Head-to-head record
Puneri Paltan has faced Patna Pirates 19 times in the history of PKL.
With 13 wins against Puneri, Patna is ahead in the head-to-head record, whereas the Puneri has won 3 times while 3 matches ended in a tie.
- December 26, 2023 19:00Squad
PUNERI PALTAN: Abhinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri, Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohite, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde, Badal Singh, Aditya Shinde, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyanneh, Vahid Rezaeimehr, Ahmed Mustafa Enamdar, Ishwar, Hardeep
PATNA PIRATES: Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Manish, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar, Manjeet, Zheng-Wei Chen, Daniel Odhiambo, Rohit, Sajin Chandrasekar, Krishan, Ankit, Deepak Kumar, Mahendra Choudhary, Sandeep Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Sanjay
- December 26, 2023 18:52Live Streaming Info
The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
- December 26, 2023 18:52Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 23 from the SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai where Puneri Paltan will take on Patna Pirates.
Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates.
