December 26, 2023 19:48

Top players

Puneri Paltan

With 45 raid points in 6 matches, Mohit Goyat leads the raiding department of Puneri Paltan. He scored 7 raid points in his last match.

Puneri Paltan’s defence will be led by Abinesh Nadarajan who has pocketed 17 tackle points in 6 games of PKL 10.

Aslam Inamdar is the squad’s top all-rounder, having accumulated 46 points so far.

Patna Pirates

For Patna Pirates, Sachin Tanwar will be the main raider. He has accumulated 57 raid points in 6 matches, including 12 do-or-die raid points.

Krishan is the top defender on the team, claiming 19 tackle points in 6 matches.

Ankit Jaglan is the top all-rounder in the Patna Pirates squad, scoring 15 points in 6 outings.