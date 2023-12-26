MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

PKL LIVE Score, Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates: Lineups out as Aslam’s Paltan faces Neeraj’s Pirates; Pro Kabaddi League updates

PKL 10 Live: Catch the live action, score, updates and commentary from the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 fixture at the SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

Updated : Dec 26, 2023 20:03 IST

Team Sportstar
Puneri Paltan will face Patna Pirates in the Pro Kabaddi League match on Tuesday at the SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai.
Puneri Paltan will face Patna Pirates in the Pro Kabaddi League match on Tuesday at the SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai.
lightbox-info

Puneri Paltan will face Patna Pirates in the Pro Kabaddi League match on Tuesday at the SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 23 from the SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

Scoreline: Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates

  • December 26, 2023 20:03
    3-1

    Manjeet has been tackled by the Paltan’s defence. Gaurav Khatri gets the point. 

  • December 26, 2023 20:02
    2-1

    Krishan Dhull and Sudharkar came with a strong chain tackle to block and pin Pankaj Mohite down. 

  • December 26, 2023 20:01
    2-0

    Mohit Goyat comes from left corner to block Sachin and then dash him out. 

  • December 26, 2023 20:00
    1-0

    Aslam Mustafa Inamdar gets back with a quick touchpoint of Manish. 

  • December 26, 2023 20:00
    Toss update

    Patna Pirates won the toss and elected court. Puneri to raid first. 

  • December 26, 2023 19:48
    Top players

    Puneri Paltan

    With 45 raid points in 6 matches, Mohit Goyat leads the raiding department of Puneri Paltan. He scored 7 raid points in his last match. 


    Puneri Paltan’s defence will be led by Abinesh Nadarajan who has pocketed 17 tackle points in 6 games of PKL 10. 


    Aslam Inamdar is the squad’s top all-rounder, having accumulated 46 points so far. 


    Patna Pirates

    For Patna Pirates, Sachin Tanwar will be the main raider. He has accumulated 57 raid points in 6 matches, including 12 do-or-die raid points. 


    Krishan is the top defender on the team, claiming 19 tackle points in 6 matches. 


    Ankit Jaglan is the top all-rounder in the Patna Pirates squad, scoring 15 points in 6 outings.

  • December 26, 2023 19:43
    Points Table

    Screenshot 2023-12-26 193613.png

  • December 26, 2023 19:32
    Lineups Out!

    Puneri Paltan: Aslam Inamdar, Abhinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohite, Mohit Goyat, Gaurav Khatri, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Shadloui


    Patna Pirates: Neeraj Kumar (c), Sachin, Sudharkar M, Manish, Manjeet, Krishan, Ankit

  • December 26, 2023 19:30
    Last encounter

    The previous contest between Puneri and Patna ended in the favour of the Puneri as it won 44-30 in season 9.

  • December 26, 2023 19:22
    Meet Patna’s shining star - Sudhakar!

    PKL Season 10: Patna Pirates’ Sudhakar dives into the hearts of the masses with promising debut

    M Sudhakar, the sprightly 21-year-old Patna Pirates raider, has the makings of becoming Tamil Nadu’s next big thing in kabaddi.

  • December 26, 2023 19:20
    Form guide

    Puneri heads into this encounter after a win against Bengaluru Bulls on December 20. It won the match 43-18. This was its fifth win of the PKL 10.

    Patna won against Tamil Thalaivas in its last match by a 46-33 scoreline on December 22.

  • December 26, 2023 19:13
    Head-to-head record

    Puneri Paltan has faced Patna Pirates 19 times in the history of PKL.

    With 13 wins against Puneri, Patna is ahead in the head-to-head record, whereas the Puneri has won 3 times while 3 matches ended in a tie.

  • December 26, 2023 19:00
    Squad

    PUNERI PALTAN: Abhinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri, Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohite, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde, Badal Singh, Aditya Shinde, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyanneh, Vahid Rezaeimehr, Ahmed Mustafa Enamdar, Ishwar, Hardeep

    PATNA PIRATES: Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Manish, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar, Manjeet, Zheng-Wei Chen, Daniel Odhiambo, Rohit, Sajin Chandrasekar, Krishan, Ankit, Deepak Kumar, Mahendra Choudhary, Sandeep Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Sanjay

  • December 26, 2023 18:52
    Live Streaming Info

    The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. 

  • December 26, 2023 18:52
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 23 from the SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai where Puneri Paltan will take on Patna Pirates.

    Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates. 

Related Topics

Pro Kabaddi league /

PKL 10 /

PKL 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL LIVE Score, Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates: Lineups out as Aslam’s Paltan faces Neeraj’s Pirates; Pro Kabaddi League updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports news wrap, December 26
    Team Sportstar
  3. SA vs IND Live Score, First Test: KL Rahul’s fifty keeps India afloat against South Africa; Rain stops play
    Team Sportstar
  4. Vinesh Phogat returns her Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award in protest against WFI
    Team Sportstar
  5. Barcelona’s Putellas to undergo knee surgery
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Kabaddi

  1. PKL LIVE Score, Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates: Lineups out as Aslam’s Paltan faces Neeraj’s Pirates; Pro Kabaddi League updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. PKL 2023: No pain no gain, says Dabang Delhi’s ‘Naveen Express’ as he leads team to win despite finger dislocation
    Saikat Chakraborty
  3. PKL: Naveen Kumar completes 1000 raid points
    Team Sportstar
  4. PKL 10 Highlights: Haryana beats Tamil 42-29 to win five in row; Naveen reaches 1000 raid points as Delhi win 38-29 Bengal
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pro Kabaddi League Highlights: Bulls beat Titans, U Mumba edge past Warriors in close games; Maninder crosses 1300 raid points
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL LIVE Score, Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates: Lineups out as Aslam’s Paltan faces Neeraj’s Pirates; Pro Kabaddi League updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports news wrap, December 26
    Team Sportstar
  3. SA vs IND Live Score, First Test: KL Rahul’s fifty keeps India afloat against South Africa; Rain stops play
    Team Sportstar
  4. Vinesh Phogat returns her Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award in protest against WFI
    Team Sportstar
  5. Barcelona’s Putellas to undergo knee surgery
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment