Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Jaipur Pink Panthers ousts U Mumba, Patna Pirates seals top spot

Puneri Paltan cruised into the top-six as it secured a comprehensive 10-point win over Tamil Thalaivas in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 8) on Tuesday.

Mohit Goyat excelled in raiding and defending as well to steer his side to a third victory in four games. The loss, Tamil Thalaivas' fifth, ends its hopes of qualifying for the playoffs this season.

- Patna Pirates seals seventh successive victory -

Patna Pirates overcame a stiff challenge from Bengaluru Bulls to earn a 36-34 win and seal its spot at the top of the PKL table. This was the side's seventh win on the trot. Mohammadreza Shadloui and Sunil scored six tackle points each for the Pirates. Bengaluru Bulls has just one match remaining in the league and will now depend on the other results to go its way to make it to the playoffs.

Pawan Sehrawat struggled to find his footing as the Pirates defenders took him out with ease, while Sachin's raids gave Patna a man-advantage closer to the 10th minute. But Bengaluru's Saurabh Nandal and Chandran Ranjit produced two stunning Super Tackles to keep the Bulls in the fight around the 12th minute.

Pirates’ left-corner Shadloui joined the party with a few trade-mark bone-crunching tackles. Patna’s relentless pressure finally it an All Out in the 16th minute. The first half ended 19-14 with the Pirates in the lead.

Shadloui picked his High-5 early in the second half with a tackle on Pawan as Patna continued to control the match. Chandran inspired a comeback as his raid points reduced Patna’s lead to just two points with 10 minutes left.

Patna’s Sunil also picked his High-5 as the defenders led the fight against the Bulls. The side continued to produce collective tackles to help Patna once again increase its lead to five points with as many minutes to go. The momentum once again shifted hands as Pawan clinched a three-point raid and that helped the Bulls clinch an All Out to level the scores at 32-32 with three minutes remaining.

But Patna Pirates took the lead once again as Sachin got an important touch point on Jaideep and the the defence got rid of Pawan in the very next raid to seal the game.

- Jaipur Pink Panthers thrashes U Mumba -

Arjun Deshwal was the star for Jaipur Pink Panthers as it thrashed U Mumba 44-28. The young raider scored 17 points in a stellar display by the Season 1 champions against their playoff rivals. The victory helped Jaipur leapfrog Mumbai on the points table and become favourites for a playoff spot. Mumbai missed multiple opportunities to inflict an All Out on Jaipur and that came back to haunt them in the second half. Their raider Ajith Kumar scored a Super 10 (11 points).

Mumbai started the match on the front foot with their raiders Abhishek Singh and Ajith Kumar looking in good form. Ajith clinched a 4-point Super Raid in the 4 th minute to give his team an early advantage. But the other end, Arjun Deshwal picked points with ease. The former Mumbai raider found bonus points easily as Fazel Atrachali and his men took a cautious approach. The lack of tackles allowed Jaipur, who were playing without Deepak Hooda in the starting 7, to slowly take control of the match.

Their defenders, especially right-corner Brijendra Singh, also chipped in with tackle points to help clinch an All Out with 4 minutes remaining. That gave the Pink Panthers a 6- point lead but Mumbai’s defence slowly found its rhythm. They tackled Nitin Rawal and Arjun Deshwal in consecutive moves to end on a positive note. The scores were 17-14 with Jaipur in the lead at halftime.

Mumbai dominated the early minutes of the second half with their defence now getting the better of Arjun Deshwal. A 2-point raid by Ajith Kumar gave them an opportunity to inflict an All Out but Jaipur fought back through Brijendra Singh. He produced a stunning 3-point Super Raid to keep Jaipur in the ascendency. Ajith Kumar again produced a 2-point raid but Brijendra followed it up with another good raid. A Super Tackle in the 10 th minute of the half by Nitin Rawal helped Jaipur open a 4-point lead. Pavan TR produced another Super Tackle as Jaipur made a mini-revival and opened a healthy lead.

Arjun Deshwal’s 3-point Super Raid with 5 minutes remaining in the match gave Jaipur much-needed control. He clinched a Super 10 as Jaipur inflicted another All Out with under 2 minutes remaining. That gave Jaipur a 9-point lead and took away Mumbai’s chances of levelling the scores. Arjun Deshwal’s 5-point Super Raid in the final minute meant the Jaipur extended their lead to 16-points. The big margin in victory will help Jaipur in their race to seal a playoff spot.