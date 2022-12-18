PKL

Pro Kabaddi 2022 Final: Who is the best defender in PKL this season - Most Tackle Points and High 5s updated list

Team Sportstar
18 December, 2022 00:21 IST
Jaipur Pink Panthers had the best defensive unit in PKL 9 as three defenders - Ankush, Sunil Kumar and Sahul Kumar made it into the top 10 list of best defenders in the Pro Kabaddi 2022. | Photo Credit: PKL

Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Puneri Paltan 33-29 in a close encounter to win the Pro Kabaddi 2022 in style.

The architect of this title was a solid side which had the explosion in the raid from the likes of Arjun Deshwal and V Ajith Kumar and had the best defensive unit in PKL 9.

Ankush, Sunil Kumar and Sahul Kumar from the defence unit of Jaipur made it into the top 10 of the best defenders list of PKL 9.

Ankush won the orange sleeve with the most tackle points - 89 tackle points and nine high 5s in 24 games he played in PKL 9.

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh of Patna Pirates had the best average tackle points among the players to play more than two games. The 22-year-old Iranian has 84 tackle points and six high 5s with an average of 4.2 tackle points per game.

The next three spots are occupied by two defenders of Bengaluru Bulls - Saurabh Nandal (72 tackle points & 3 high 5s)and Aman (60 tackle points & 3 high-5s) in the third and fifth positions, respectively. While Sunil Kumar of Jaipur jumped two spots in the 4th spot with 64 tackle points with a terrific performance in the final.

Sunil ended his PKL campaign in the 4th spot with 64 tackle points in 23 games.

Rinku of U Mumba, Vishal of Dabang Delhi, Sahil Gulia of Tamil Thalaivas, Sahul Kumar of Jaipur and Fazel Atrachali of Puneri Paltan conclude the top 10 list.

PKL 9 Final preview! Who will win season 9 of Pro Kabaddi? Squad, strengths, weakness, team analysis - We’ve discussed it all in our Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:

Match played on December 17

FINAL: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan

Ankush tops the list of defenders with most tackle points while Sahul breaks into the top 10 list after the final against Puneri Paltan. | Photo Credit: Instagram/ Ankush Rathee

The top raiders table was updated after the PKL 9 final played between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan on Saturday, December, 17.

