Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 Final LIVE: All-round Patna Pirates takes on resilient Dabang Delhi in summit clash

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan and I will be taking you through today's PKL 8 final between Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi.

7:00pm: SEMIFINAL RECAP:

Patna Pirates: The three-time champion, which topped the table at the end of the league stage and directly qualified for the last-four stage, outclassed Pardeep Narwal's UP Yoddha in their semifinal clash on Wednesday. UP Yoddha was of little to no match as Patna Pirates' three-pronged raiding team of Sachin Tanwar, Guman Singh and Prashant Kumar Rai ran riot, while Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh bagged his 10th High-5 to become PKL 8's most successful defender.



Dabang Delhi: Elsewhere, Dabang Delhi produced a superb all-around display to defeat Bengaluru Bulls and cruise into the final. The side banked on Naveen Kumar's brilliant Super 10 (14 points), while Vijay and Neeraj Narwal also chipped in with crucial points. The defence, featuring veterans such as Joginder Narwal, Manjeet Chhillar and Sandeep Narwal, had a decent outing and held on to seal the game despite Pawan Sehrawat scoring a whopping 18 points.

6:55pm: Despite their impressive numbers for their respective sides, here's a unique stat involving two of our imperious finalists - Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and Naveen Kumar.

Naveen Express Iranian Pirate



A battle you just



Tune in to #VIVOProKabaddi Final, LIVE tonight at 8:30 PM, only on Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar!#SuperhitPanga #PATvDEL pic.twitter.com/W9fzTSQD2x — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) February 25, 2022

Our reporter, Shyam Vasudevan, is catching the PKL Final live in Bengaluru. Stay with us for live updates from the venue as the evening goes on.



6:45pm: Hello folks and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the PKL 8 final! I cannot believe we've been at it here in our PKL space for over two months non stop and are now a few hours away from either an extension in legacy or the creation of a new one.



Patna Pirates, a team that has marauded its way to the final, is taking on an often unsteady Dabang Delhi side. Don't get me wrong, that is not an indictment of their skill and adamant effort to win the trophy. Battling poor form, dubious selection calls and an prolonged injury to their star raider Naveen Kumar, Delhi did well to rally its resources to best the others just enough to make the summit clash. Patna Pirates may come into this game as overwhelming favourites but I wouldn't be surprised if Dabang Delhi pulls off a coup.