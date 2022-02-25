Dabang Delhi wins PKL8, beats Patna Pirates 37-36 in final

Dabang Delhi pulled off a coup on Friday as it beat Patna Pirates 37-36 to clinch its maiden Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) title. Dabang Delhi was narrowly beaten by Bengal Warriors in last season's final, but coach Krishan Hooda’s men dazzled on the second time of asking.

Dabang Delhi once again rode on Naveen Kumar and Vijay’s raiding brilliance as the duo bagged Super 10s and scored a total of 27 points - 73 per cent of their team’s total points. The defence managed all of four points, Sandeep Narwal and Manjeet Chhillar managed two each.

AS IT HAPPENED | Pro Kabaddi Final Highlights: Dabang Delhi beats Patna Pirates to win maiden PKL title; Naveen, Vijay star with Super 10s

Patna Pirates swatted away teams like they did not matter all through the season, but came up short against Dabang Delhi when it mattered the most. And what cost the three-time champion dear was a lapse in strategy.

Coach Ram Mehar Singh had exhausted his full quota of five substitutions early into the second half - meaning his ace raiders Sachin and Guman would miss the last eight minutes. The team severely lacked a raider the death and the Dabang Delhi raiders took full advantage, with Naveen bagging a point off the very last raid to seal the win.

Naveen had scored a whopping 18 points in the last final but still ended up a runner-up. It was only fitting that he scored the winning point to power Dabang Delhi to the title. Life, indeed, came a full circle for the Naveen Express.

More to follow...