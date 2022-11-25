Jaipur Pink Panthers’ Arjun Deshwal’s 19-point effort saw him top the raiders standings in the Pro Kabaddi League on Wednesday. With 199 points to his name, Deshwal went ahead of Bengaluru Bulls’ Bharat who has also scored 199 points. but having played one game more.
Deshwal and Bharat are tied for most super 10s with both having 12 super 10s each. However, Deshwal has played one game less.
Arjun Deshwal has been crucial to Jaipur Pink Panthers’ fortunes this season, having scored 59.4 per cent of the team’s raid points. In the game against Puneri Paltan, 19 out of Jaipur’s 31 points came from the imperious raider.
Here’s how the standings look after the Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls game on Wednesday
|RANK
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|GAMES PLAYED
|RAID POINTS
|1
|ARJUN DESHWAL
|JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS
|16
|199
|2
|BHARAT
|BENGALURU BULLS
|17
|199
|3
|MANINDER SINGH
|BENGAL WARRIORS
|16
|187
|4
|NAVEEN KUMAR
|DABANG DELHI
|16
|176
|5
|NARENDER
|TAMIL THALAIVAS
|16
|173
|6
|PARDEEP NARWAL
|UP YODDHAS
|16
|156
|7
|SACHIN
|PATNA PIRATES
|15
|147
|8
|SIDDHARTH DESAI
|TELUGU TITANS
|16
|143
|9
|SURENDER GILL
|UP YODDHAS
|13
|137
|10
|MOHIT GOYAT
|PUNERI PALTAN
|17
|137
The standings for most Super 10s look a little different, reflecting the change in form and, in a few cases, injury disruptions to raiders’ forms and run.
|RANK
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|GAMES PLAYED
|SUPER 10s
|1
|ARJUN DESHWAL
|JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS
|16
|12
|2
|BHARAT
|BENGALURU BULLS
|17
|12
|3
|MANINDER SINGH
|BENGAL WARRIORS
|16
|11
|4
|NAVEEN KUMAR
|DABANG DELHI
|16
|11
|5
|NARENDER
|TAMIL THALAIVAS
|16
|9
|6
|SURENDER GILL
|UP YODDHAS
|13
|8
|7
|SACHIN
|PATNA PIRATES
|15
|7
|8
|RAKESH
|GUJARAT GIANTS
|15
|7
|9
|SIDDHARTH DESAI
|TELUGU TITANS
|16
|6
|10
|PARDEEP NARWAL
|UP YODDHAS
|16
|6
The table was updated after the Bengal Warriors and Bengaluru Bulls game on Wednesday, November 23.
