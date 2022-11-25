PKL

Pro Kabaddi 2022 Top Raider, Most Super 10s: Arjun Deshwal gets green sleeve; score table after Bengal vs Bengaluru

PKL 2022: Here is the updated leaderboard for most raid points and most super 10s in the 9th season of the Pro Kabaddi League, updated after the Bengal Warriors and Bengaluru Bulls match on November 23.

Team Sportstar
25 November, 2022 08:00 IST
25 November, 2022 08:00 IST

PKL 2022: Here is the updated leaderboard for most raid points and most super 10s in the 9th season of the Pro Kabaddi League, updated after the Bengal Warriors and Bengaluru Bulls match on November 23.

Jaipur Pink Panthers’ Arjun Deshwal

Jaipur Pink Panthers’ Arjun Deshwal | Photo Credit: PKL

Jaipur Pink Panthers’ Arjun Deshwal’s 19-point effort saw him top the raiders standings in the Pro Kabaddi League on Wednesday. With 199 points to his name, Deshwal went ahead of Bengaluru Bulls’ Bharat who has also scored 199 points. but having played one game more.

Deshwal and Bharat are tied for most super 10s with both having 12 super 10s each. However, Deshwal has played one game less.

Arjun Deshwal has been crucial to Jaipur Pink Panthers’ fortunes this season, having scored 59.4 per cent of the team’s raid points. In the game against Puneri Paltan, 19 out of Jaipur’s 31 points came from the imperious raider.

Here’s how the standings look after the Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls game on Wednesday

RANKPLAYERTEAMGAMES PLAYEDRAID POINTS
1ARJUN DESHWALJAIPUR PINK PANTHERS16199
2BHARATBENGALURU BULLS17199
3MANINDER SINGHBENGAL WARRIORS16187
4NAVEEN KUMARDABANG DELHI16176
5NARENDERTAMIL THALAIVAS16173
6PARDEEP NARWALUP YODDHAS16156
7SACHINPATNA PIRATES15147
8SIDDHARTH DESAITELUGU TITANS16143
9SURENDER GILLUP YODDHAS13137
10MOHIT GOYATPUNERI PALTAN17137

The standings for most Super 10s look a little different, reflecting the change in form and, in a few cases, injury disruptions to raiders’ forms and run.

RANKPLAYERTEAMGAMES PLAYEDSUPER 10s
1ARJUN DESHWALJAIPUR PINK PANTHERS1612
2BHARATBENGALURU BULLS1712
3MANINDER SINGHBENGAL WARRIORS1611
4NAVEEN KUMARDABANG DELHI1611
5NARENDERTAMIL THALAIVAS169
6SURENDER GILLUP YODDHAS138
7SACHINPATNA PIRATES157
8RAKESH GUJARAT GIANTS157
9SIDDHARTH DESAITELUGU TITANS166
10PARDEEP NARWALUP YODDHAS166

The table was updated after the Bengal Warriors and Bengaluru Bulls game on Wednesday, November 23.

Raiding form, team performance and the race to the knockouts - we’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:

Read more stories on PKL.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

Watch: THAT Nabibakhsh super tackle on Guman Singh - Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba PKL 9 Highlights

Explainer: How Ajinkya Pawar got six points in a single raid for Tamil Thalaivas against Telugu Titans

Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 78 Highlights: Fazel takes down Pawan as U Mumba thumps Bengaluru Bulls 45-34

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us