Jaipur Pink Panthers’ Arjun Deshwal’s 19-point effort saw him top the raiders standings in the Pro Kabaddi League on Wednesday. With 199 points to his name, Deshwal went ahead of Bengaluru Bulls’ Bharat who has also scored 199 points. but having played one game more.

Deshwal and Bharat are tied for most super 10s with both having 12 super 10s each. However, Deshwal has played one game less.

Arjun Deshwal has been crucial to Jaipur Pink Panthers’ fortunes this season, having scored 59.4 per cent of the team’s raid points. In the game against Puneri Paltan, 19 out of Jaipur’s 31 points came from the imperious raider.

Here’s how the standings look after the Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls game on Wednesday

RANK PLAYER TEAM GAMES PLAYED RAID POINTS 1 ARJUN DESHWAL JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS 16 199 2 BHARAT BENGALURU BULLS 17 199 3 MANINDER SINGH BENGAL WARRIORS 16 187 4 NAVEEN KUMAR DABANG DELHI 16 176 5 NARENDER TAMIL THALAIVAS 16 173 6 PARDEEP NARWAL UP YODDHAS 16 156 7 SACHIN PATNA PIRATES 15 147 8 SIDDHARTH DESAI TELUGU TITANS 16 143 9 SURENDER GILL UP YODDHAS 13 137 10 MOHIT GOYAT PUNERI PALTAN 17 137

The standings for most Super 10s look a little different, reflecting the change in form and, in a few cases, injury disruptions to raiders’ forms and run.

RANK PLAYER TEAM GAMES PLAYED SUPER 10s 1 ARJUN DESHWAL JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS 16 12 2 BHARAT BENGALURU BULLS 17 12 3 MANINDER SINGH BENGAL WARRIORS 16 11 4 NAVEEN KUMAR DABANG DELHI 16 11 5 NARENDER TAMIL THALAIVAS 16 9 6 SURENDER GILL UP YODDHAS 13 8 7 SACHIN PATNA PIRATES 15 7 8 RAKESH GUJARAT GIANTS 15 7 9 SIDDHARTH DESAI TELUGU TITANS 16 6 10 PARDEEP NARWAL UP YODDHAS 16 6

The table was updated after the Bengal Warriors and Bengaluru Bulls game on Wednesday, November 23.

