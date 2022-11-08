Pro Kabaddi 2022 Top Raider, Most Super 10s: Arjun moves to third, Sachin crosses 100 raid-point mark

Arjun scored 15 points against U Mumba in the first encounter of November 7th, helping Jaipur to win the second match in a row and hand Mumba a narrow three points loss.

Arjun moves to the third position in the top raiders list with 122 points and 7 Super 10 in the 11 games he played this season.

Sachin shined again for Patna Pirates with a 13-point game against Haryana Steelers, assisting in handing the Steelers a nine points loss and moving up in the top 6 in the points table.

Sachin jumped a few places to grab the seventh spot in the top raiders list with 104 points in the 11 games played this season.

Sachin also crossed 700 career raid points and became the eighth player in the PKL history to score more than 700 raid points.

Meanwhile, Meetu had a bad game and only managed two points in the match. However, he still remains in the top 10 list of top raiders.

MATCHES PLAYED ON NOVEMBER 7

MATCH 1: U MUMBA VS JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS

MATCH 2: PATNA PIRATES VS HARYANA STEELERS