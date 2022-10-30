Pro Kabaddi 2022 latest standings: PKL points table updated after Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi

Pro Kabaddi season 9 got underway at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on October 7.

In a thrilling matchup against the Jaipur Pink Panthers, the Bengaluru Bulls prevails 37–31. With 34 points after eight games, they have comfortably placed themselves in the first position of the points table.

While Narender shone with a 24-point performance, Dabang Delhi fell to Tamil Thalaivas 49–39.

Delhi continues to hold the second position in the points table, but the gap between them and Bengaluru has grown to six points. Tamil has moved up two spots to take up the ninth position.

MATCHES TODAY: 30 OCTOBER, SUNDAY

MATCH 1: JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS VS BENGALURU BULLS

MATCH 2: TAMIL THALAIVAS VS DABANG DELHI