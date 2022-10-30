PKL

Pro Kabaddi 2022 latest standings: PKL points table updated after Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi

PKL points table 2022: Here are the updated team rankings of the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Team Sportstar
30 October, 2022 23:11 IST
30 October, 2022 23:11 IST
Bengaluru Bulls defeated Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-31 in the first match of October 30 at the Shree Shivchhtrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune on Sunday.

Bengaluru Bulls defeated Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-31 in the first match of October 30 at the Shree Shivchhtrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune on Sunday. | Photo Credit: PKL

PKL points table 2022: Here are the updated team rankings of the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Pro Kabaddi season 9 got underway at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on October 7.

In a thrilling matchup against the Jaipur Pink Panthers, the Bengaluru Bulls prevails 37–31. With 34 points after eight games, they have comfortably placed themselves in the first position of the points table.

While Narender shone with a 24-point performance, Dabang Delhi fell to Tamil Thalaivas 49–39.

Delhi continues to hold the second position in the points table, but the gap between them and Bengaluru has grown to six points. Tamil has moved up two spots to take up the ninth position.

CATCH UP ON ALL THE ACTIONS OF WEEK 3 OF PKL 9 IN SPORTSTAR’S WEEKLY RECAP STREAM. CHECK OUT THIS WEEK’S ANALYSIS HERE:

MATCHES TODAY: 30 OCTOBER, SUNDAY

MATCH 1: JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS VS BENGALURU BULLS

MATCH 2: TAMIL THALAIVAS VS DABANG DELHI

The table was updated after Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi on Sunday, October 30.

Read more stories on PKL.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 78 Highlights: Fazel takes down Pawan as U Mumba thumps Bengaluru Bulls 45-34

Pro Kabaddi

Video Highlights: Dabang Delhi wins PKL 8, shocks Patna Pirates in tense final

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us