Pro Kabaddi 2022 latest standings: PKL points table updated after UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans

PKL points table 2022: Here are the updated team rankings of the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Team Sportstar
31 October, 2022 23:05 IST
Patna Pirates defeated Gujarat Giants 34-28 to jump two spots in the points table

Patna Pirates defeated Gujarat Giants 34-28 to jump two spots in the points table

Pro Kabaddi season 9 got underway at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on October 7.

Gujarat Giants succumbed to Patna Pirates’ brilliant play and lost the game 34-28.

While the UP Yoddhas completely destroyed the Telugu Titans, winning the game 43-24.

MATCHES TODAY: 31 OCTOBER, MONDAY

MATCH 1: GUJARAT GIANTS VS PATNA PIRATES

MATCH 2: UP YODDHAS VS TELUGU TITANS

The table was updated after UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans on Monday, October 31

