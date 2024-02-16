MagazineBuy Print

Pro Kabaddi League Live Score, PKL 10 Updates: Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates to start soon; Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers later

PKL 10: Catch the live score and commentary from the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 fixtures at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula.

Updated : Feb 16, 2024 19:35 IST

Team Sportstar
Catch the live score and updates from the Pro Kabaddi League.
Catch the live score and updates from the Pro Kabaddi League. | Photo Credit: PKL
lightbox-info

Catch the live score and updates from the Pro Kabaddi League. | Photo Credit: PKL

Follow Sportstar’s LIVE Coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League match day 68 taking place at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on February 16, 2024.

  • February 16, 2024 19:35
    Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates - Lineups

    Haryana Steelers: Siddharth Desai, Mohit Nandal, Jaideep Dahiya, Vinay, Shivam Patare, Rahul Sethpal, Mohit

    Patna Pirates: Anuj Kumar, Sanjay, Manish, Daniel Odhiambo, Rohit, Krishan, Yuvaraj

  • February 16, 2024 19:29
    Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates - Head-to-Head Record

    Played: 10 | Haryana Steelers: 4 | Patna Pirates: 5 | Tie: 1

  • February 16, 2024 19:03
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

