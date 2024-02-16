Pro Kabaddi League Live Score, PKL 10 Updates: Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates to start soon; Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers later

- February 16, 2024 19:35Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates - Lineups
Haryana Steelers: Siddharth Desai, Mohit Nandal, Jaideep Dahiya, Vinay, Shivam Patare, Rahul Sethpal, Mohit
Patna Pirates: Anuj Kumar, Sanjay, Manish, Daniel Odhiambo, Rohit, Krishan, Yuvaraj
- February 16, 2024 19:29Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates - Head-to-Head Record
Played: 10 | Haryana Steelers: 4 | Patna Pirates: 5 | Tie: 1
- February 16, 2024 19:03LIVE STREAMING INFO
The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
