Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba: HS 0-0 UM, Shivam starts from Haryana; UP Yoddhas takes on Gujarat Giants at 9 in PKL 10

- February 17, 2024 19:22Here is the starting lineup of U Mumba
U Mumba - Mahender Singh, Alireza Mirzaeian, Gokulakannan M, Guman Singh, Bittu, Rohit Yadav, Sombir
- February 17, 2024 19:21Presenting the starting 7 of Haryana Steelers
Haryana Steelers - Naveen, Sunny Sehrawat, Harsh, Ghanshyam Magar, Vishal Tate, Monu Hooda, Shivam Patare
- February 17, 2024 19:15On points table
UP Yoddhas - 20 Matches, 29 Points (11th)
Gujarat Giants - 20 Matches, 65 Points (5th)
- February 17, 2024 19:15UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants head-to-head record
Played - 10 | UP Yoddhas - 2 | Gujarat Giants - 6 | Tie - 2
- February 17, 2024 19:03Squads: Haryana vs Mumba
HARYANA STEELERS -
K Prapanjan, Vinay, Jaideep, Mohit, Naveen, Monu, Harsh, Sunny, Siddharth Desai, Chandran Ranjit, Hasan Balbool, Ghanshyam Magar, Rahul Sethpal, Himanshu Chaudhary, Ravindra Chauhan, Ashish, Mohit
U MUMBA -
Surinder Singh, Jai Bhagwan, Rinku, Heidarali Ekrami, Shivam, Shivansh Thakur, Pranay Vinay Rane, Rupesh, Sachin, Girish Maruti Ernak, Mahendra Singh, Guman Singh, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Alireza Mirzaeian, Rohit Yadav, Kunal, Visvanath V, Saurav Parthe
- February 17, 2024 19:01On the Points Table
Haryana Steelers - 19 Games, 65 Points (6th)
U Mumba - 20 Games, 41 Points (10th)
- February 17, 2024 19:01Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba head-to-head record
Played: 14 | Haryana Steelers: 5 | U Mumba: 7 | Tie: 2
- February 17, 2024 19:01Matches on February 17
Match 1 - Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba
Match 2 - UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants
- February 17, 2024 19:00LIVE STREAMING INFO
The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
- February 17, 2024 19:00Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 matchday 69 from Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula on February 17, 2024. Today home side Haryana Steelers will take on U Mumba before UP Yoddhas lock horns with Gujarat Giants.
