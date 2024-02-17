MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba: HS 0-0 UM, Shivam starts from Haryana; UP Yoddhas takes on Gujarat Giants at 9 in PKL 10

PKL 10: Catch the LIVE coverage, score and commentary from the Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 fixtures at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula.

Updated : Feb 17, 2024 20:00 IST

Team Sportstar

Follow Sportstar’s LIVE COVERAGE of the Pro Kabaddi League match day 69 taking place at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula on February 17, 2024.

The scores will read Haryana-Mumba and UP-Gujarat.

  • February 17, 2024 19:22
    Here is the starting lineup of U Mumba

    U Mumba - Mahender Singh, Alireza Mirzaeian, Gokulakannan M, Guman Singh, Bittu, Rohit Yadav, Sombir

  • February 17, 2024 19:21
    Presenting the starting 7 of Haryana Steelers

    Haryana Steelers - Naveen, Sunny Sehrawat, Harsh, Ghanshyam Magar, Vishal Tate, Monu Hooda, Shivam Patare

  • February 17, 2024 19:19
    SS Exclusive | Puneri Paltan: Redefining kabaddi with young blood, versatility, and a Dash of Risk

    Puneri Paltan: Redefining kabaddi with young blood, versatility, and a Dash of Risk

    Puneri Paltan isn’t just competing for the PKL title; it is reshaping the sport by discarding the traditional playbook and embracing a distinctive style.

  • February 17, 2024 19:15
    On points table

    UP Yoddhas - 20 Matches, 29 Points (11th)

    Gujarat Giants - 20 Matches, 65 Points (5th)

  • February 17, 2024 19:15
    UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants head-to-head record

    Played - 10 | UP Yoddhas - 2 | Gujarat Giants - 6 | Tie - 2

  • February 17, 2024 19:03
    Squads: Haryana vs Mumba

    HARYANA STEELERS -

    K Prapanjan, Vinay, Jaideep, Mohit, Naveen, Monu, Harsh, Sunny, Siddharth Desai, Chandran Ranjit, Hasan Balbool, Ghanshyam Magar, Rahul Sethpal, Himanshu Chaudhary, Ravindra Chauhan, Ashish, Mohit

    U MUMBA -

    Surinder Singh, Jai Bhagwan, Rinku, Heidarali Ekrami, Shivam, Shivansh Thakur, Pranay Vinay Rane, Rupesh, Sachin, Girish Maruti Ernak, Mahendra Singh, Guman Singh, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Alireza Mirzaeian, Rohit Yadav, Kunal, Visvanath V, Saurav Parthe

  • February 17, 2024 19:01
    On the Points Table

    Haryana Steelers - 19 Games, 65 Points (6th)

    U Mumba - 20 Games, 41 Points (10th)

  • February 17, 2024 19:01
    Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba head-to-head record

    Played: 14 | Haryana Steelers: 5 | U Mumba: 7 | Tie: 2

  • February 17, 2024 19:01
    Matches on February 17

    Match 1 - Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba

    Match 2 - UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants

  • February 17, 2024 19:00
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

  • February 17, 2024 19:00
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 matchday 69 from Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula on February 17, 2024. Today home side Haryana Steelers will take on U Mumba before UP Yoddhas lock horns with Gujarat Giants. 

Related Topics

PKL 10 /

ProKabaddi League /

PKL 2023-24

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba: HS 0-0 UM, Shivam starts from Haryana; UP Yoddhas takes on Gujarat Giants at 9 in PKL 10
    Team Sportstar
  2. Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal FC LIVE score, HFC 0-1 EBFC, ISL 2023-24: Cleiton Silva heads opening goal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Delhi High Court stays VFI election, polling date to be notified later
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  4. IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Getting wicket with yorker a matter of pride for a quick, says Siraj
    Ayan Acharya
  5. Al Nassr vs Al Fateh LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch Ronaldo in Saudi Pro League?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on PKL 2023

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba: HS 0-0 UM, Shivam starts from Haryana; UP Yoddhas takes on Gujarat Giants at 9 in PKL 10
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi League HIGHLIGHTS, PKL 10 Updates: Jaipur Pink Panthers wins 51-44 against Telugu Titans; Haryana Steelers qualify for knockout with 39-32 win vs Patna Pirates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pro Kabaddi League Highlights: Bengal Warriors goes down 26-29 fighting hard vs Puneri Paltan; Ashu leads Dabang Delhi to 45-43 win over Tamil Thalaivas
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pro Kabaddi League HIGHLIGHTS: Patna Pirates through to playoffs with 38-36 win against Telugu Titans
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pro Kabaddi League Highlights: Bengal Warriors beats U Mumba 46-34 to stay alive in playoffs race; Deshwal's 20-point game helps Jaipur beat UP 67-30
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba: HS 0-0 UM, Shivam starts from Haryana; UP Yoddhas takes on Gujarat Giants at 9 in PKL 10
    Team Sportstar
  2. Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal FC LIVE score, HFC 0-1 EBFC, ISL 2023-24: Cleiton Silva heads opening goal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Delhi High Court stays VFI election, polling date to be notified later
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  4. IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Getting wicket with yorker a matter of pride for a quick, says Siraj
    Ayan Acharya
  5. Al Nassr vs Al Fateh LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch Ronaldo in Saudi Pro League?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment