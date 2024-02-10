Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, Patna Pirates 0-0 U Mumba: Sachin and Co. eyes win vs Mumba

Key Updates
- February 10, 2024 19:36Points Table before Matchday 63
- February 10, 2024 19:31Lineups out for Patna vs Mumba
Patna Pirates: Sachin, Sudhakar, Mayur Kadam, Babu M, Manjeet, Krishan Dhull, Ankit
U Mumba: Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Sombir, Santhapanaselvam, Surinder Singh, Mahender Singh, Jai Bhagwan, Gokulakannan M
- February 10, 2024 19:13February 10 Schedule
Match 1: Patna Pirates vs U Mumba
Match 2: Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans
- February 10, 2024 19:12Live Streaming Info
The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
- February 10, 2024 19:01Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 63 happening at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on February 9, 2024.
Stay tuned as we bring you all the live action.
