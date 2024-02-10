MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, Patna Pirates 0-0 U Mumba: Sachin and Co. eyes win vs Mumba

PKL 10: Catch the live action and commentary from the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 fixtures at the Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata.

Updated : Feb 10, 2024 19:53 IST

Team Sportstar

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 63 happening at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on February 9, 2024.

The scores will read as Patna-Mumba (M1) and Haryana-UP (M2)

  • February 10, 2024 19:36
    Points Table before Matchday 63

    Screenshot 2024-02-10 193532.png

  • February 10, 2024 19:31
    Lineups out for Patna vs Mumba

    Patna Pirates: Sachin, Sudhakar, Mayur Kadam, Babu M, Manjeet, Krishan Dhull, Ankit 

    U Mumba: Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Sombir, Santhapanaselvam, Surinder Singh, Mahender Singh, Jai Bhagwan, Gokulakannan M

  • February 10, 2024 19:13
    February 10 Schedule

    Match 1: Patna Pirates vs U Mumba

    Match 2: Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans

  • February 10, 2024 19:12
    Live Streaming Info

    The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

  • February 10, 2024 19:01
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 63 happening at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on February 9, 2024.

    Stay tuned as we bring you all the live action. 

Related Topics

Pro Kabaddi league /

PKL 2023-24 /

PKL 10

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan SG vs Hyderabad FC LIVE score, MBSG 1-0 HFC, ISL 2023-24: Thapa goals gives lead to Mariners
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, Patna Pirates 0-0 U Mumba: Sachin and Co. eyes win vs Mumba
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24, Day 2: Hardik helps Karnataka keep Tamil Nadu on the backfoot
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. Jordan vs Qatar LIVE score, AFC Asian Cup Final: JOR v QAT, Preview, team news and more
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24: Bengaluru faces Jamshedpur FC as battle for ISL playoffs intensifies
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on PKL 2023

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, Patna Pirates 0-0 U Mumba: Sachin and Co. eyes win vs Mumba
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi League Highlights: Haryana gets third win on trot after beating UP 50-34; Gujarat thrashes Bengal 41-32
    Team Sportstar
  3. PKL Season 10 HIGHLIGHTS: Dabang Delhi beats Haryana Steelers 35-32 in a thriller, Tamil Thalaivas thrashes Telugu Titans 54-29 as Hyderabad leg ends
    Team Sportstar
  4. PKL Season 10 Chennai Diary: Of madness on the Marina, a famed rivalry and the knowledgable local crowd
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan,Saikat Chakraborty, Mayank
  5. PKL 2023: Dabang Delhi’s Naveen Kumar ruled out of the season due to knee injury
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan SG vs Hyderabad FC LIVE score, MBSG 1-0 HFC, ISL 2023-24: Thapa goals gives lead to Mariners
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, Patna Pirates 0-0 U Mumba: Sachin and Co. eyes win vs Mumba
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24, Day 2: Hardik helps Karnataka keep Tamil Nadu on the backfoot
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. Jordan vs Qatar LIVE score, AFC Asian Cup Final: JOR v QAT, Preview, team news and more
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24: Bengaluru faces Jamshedpur FC as battle for ISL playoffs intensifies
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment