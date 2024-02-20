- February 20, 2024 19:24U Mumba vs Telugu Titans - Head-to-Head
Played: 17 | Telugu Titans: 5 | U Mumba: 10 | Tie: 2
- February 20, 2024 18:59LIVE STREAMING INFO
The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Latest on Sportstar
- Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 10 updates: U Mumba, Telugu Titans face off in their final league stage match
- Africa Cup of Nations preliminary round draw conducted
- Bayern Munich injury crisis - lacking full backs with Noussair Mazraoui out injured
- Going the Potter way: Chelsea targets Brighton again to bring in its head of recruitment
- Ligue 1: Marseille sacks coach Gattuso, names Gasset as replacement
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE