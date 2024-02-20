MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 10 updates: U Mumba, Telugu Titans face off in their final league stage match

PKL 10: Catch the live score and commentary from the Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 fixtures at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula.

Updated : Feb 20, 2024 19:28 IST

Team Sportstar
Catch the live score and updates from Pro Kabaddi League.
Catch the live score and updates from Pro Kabaddi League. | Photo Credit: PKL
lightbox-info

Catch the live score and updates from Pro Kabaddi League. | Photo Credit: PKL

Follow Sportstar’s LIVE Coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League match day 72 taking place at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula on February 19, 2024.

  • February 20, 2024 19:24
    U Mumba vs Telugu Titans - Head-to-Head

    Played: 17 | Telugu Titans: 5 | U Mumba: 10 | Tie: 2

  • February 20, 2024 18:59
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Related Topics

PKL 10 /

PKL 2023-24 /

ProKabaddi League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 10 updates: U Mumba, Telugu Titans face off in their final league stage match
    Team Sportstar
  2. Africa Cup of Nations preliminary round draw conducted
    Reuters
  3. Bayern Munich injury crisis - lacking full backs with Noussair Mazraoui out injured
    AP
  4. Going the Potter way: Chelsea targets Brighton again to bring in its head of recruitment
    AP
  5. Ligue 1: Marseille sacks coach Gattuso, names Gasset as replacement
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on PKL 2023

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 10 updates: U Mumba, Telugu Titans face off in their final league stage match
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi League, PKL 10 Highlights: Mohit Goyat helps Puneri Paltan to big win vs Haryana Steelers; Jaipur Pink Panthers thrashes Gujarat Giants
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pro Kabaddi League HIGHLIGHTS, PKL Updates: Ashu guides Dabang Delhi to 46-38 victory over Bengaluru Bulls; Vishal helps Tamil Thalaivas beat Bengal Warriors 74-37
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pro Kabaddi League HIGHLIGHTS, PKL Updates: Parteek’s Super 10 helps Gujarat Giants defeat UP Yoddhas 36-29; Vishal Tate fires Haryana to 46-40 victory over U Mumba
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pro Kabaddi League HIGHLIGHTS, PKL 10 Updates: Jaipur Pink Panthers wins 51-44 against Telugu Titans; Haryana Steelers qualify for knockout with 39-32 win vs Patna Pirates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 10 updates: U Mumba, Telugu Titans face off in their final league stage match
    Team Sportstar
  2. Africa Cup of Nations preliminary round draw conducted
    Reuters
  3. Bayern Munich injury crisis - lacking full backs with Noussair Mazraoui out injured
    AP
  4. Going the Potter way: Chelsea targets Brighton again to bring in its head of recruitment
    AP
  5. Ligue 1: Marseille sacks coach Gattuso, names Gasset as replacement
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment