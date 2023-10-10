PKL 2023 auction: Rahul Chaudhari goes unsold

Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi League season nine winning team member Rahul Chaudhari went unsold at the auction ahead of PKL 2023 at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Chaudhari was placed in the domestic players C category raiders in this auction.

Earlier, the 30-year-old Chaudhari led Uttar Pradesh to the seniors national title.

The former India player joins the likes of Vishal Bhardwaj, Dipak Neewas Hooda and Sandeep Narwal, who did not find any buyers this season.

Rahul has 1039 raid points in 150 PKL matches in his nine-year-long career. He is also only one of the four raiders to cross the 1,000 raid points mark in the PKL history.

