PKL 2023 auction: Rahul Chaudhari goes unsold

Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi League season nine winning team member Rahul Chaudhari went unsold at the auction ahead of PKL 2023 at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Published : Oct 10, 2023 13:20 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Rahul Chaudhari in action for Jaipur Pink Panthers
FILE PHOTO: Rahul Chaudhari in action for Jaipur Pink Panthers | Photo Credit: PKL
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Rahul Chaudhari in action for Jaipur Pink Panthers | Photo Credit: PKL

Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi League season nine winning team member Rahul Chaudhari went unsold at the auction ahead of PKL 2023 at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Chaudhari was placed in the domestic players C category raiders in this auction.

FOLLOW | PRO KABADDI LEAGUE 2023 AUCTION SOLD UNSOLD LIST LIVE ACTION

Earlier, the 30-year-old Chaudhari led Uttar Pradesh to the seniors national title.

The former India player joins the likes of Vishal Bhardwaj, Dipak Neewas Hooda and Sandeep Narwal, who did not find any buyers this season.

Rahul has 1039 raid points in 150 PKL matches in his nine-year-long career. He is also only one of the four raiders to cross the 1,000 raid points mark in the PKL history.

More to follow

