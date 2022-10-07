Dabang Delhi registered the biggest win on day 1 of the ninth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League, beating U Mumba 41-27. Naveen Kumar registered his 43rd career Super 10 to lead the charge for the defending champion.

Bengaluru Bulls edged out Telugu Titans 34-29 in what was a nervy encounter for most part. The closest clash was the final fixture of the day where UP Yoddhas narrowly beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 34-32 in a game where the final raid decided the outcome of the match.