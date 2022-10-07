PKL

PKL 2022 points table: Delhi, Bengaluru and UP open account

PKL points table 2022: Here are the updated team rankings of the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Team Sportstar
07 October, 2022 23:13 IST
07 October, 2022 23:13 IST

PKL points table 2022: Here are the updated team rankings of the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Naveen Kumar led the charge to dent U Mumba’s defence by picking 13 points.

Naveen Kumar led the charge to dent U Mumba's defence by picking 13 points.

Dabang Delhi registered the biggest win on day 1 of the ninth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League, beating U Mumba 41-27. Naveen Kumar registered his 43rd career Super 10 to lead the charge for the defending champion.

Bengaluru Bulls edged out Telugu Titans 34-29 in what was a nervy encounter for most part. The closest clash was the final fixture of the day where UP Yoddhas narrowly beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 34-32 in a game where the final raid decided the outcome of the match.

PositionTeamPlayedWonLostTiePoints
1Dabang Delhi K.C11005
2Bengaluru Bulls11005
3U.P. Yoddhas11005
4Bengal Warriors00000
5Puneri Paltan00000
6Patna Pirates00000
7Gujarat Giants00000
8Haryana Steelers00000
9Tamil Thalaivas00000
10Jaipur Pink Panthers10100
11Telugu Titans10100
12U Mumba10100

