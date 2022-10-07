Dabang Delhi registered the biggest win on day 1 of the ninth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League, beating U Mumba 41-27. Naveen Kumar registered his 43rd career Super 10 to lead the charge for the defending champion.
Bengaluru Bulls edged out Telugu Titans 34-29 in what was a nervy encounter for most part. The closest clash was the final fixture of the day where UP Yoddhas narrowly beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 34-32 in a game where the final raid decided the outcome of the match.
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Tie
|Points
|1
|Dabang Delhi K.C
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|2
|Bengaluru Bulls
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|3
|U.P. Yoddhas
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|4
|Bengal Warriors
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Puneri Paltan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Patna Pirates
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Gujarat Giants
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Haryana Steelers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Tamil Thalaivas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|11
|Telugu Titans
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|12
|U Mumba
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0