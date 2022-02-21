Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 Eliminator 1 LIVE: UP Yoddha leads Puneri Paltan 25-17 at HT, Super 10 for Pardeep Narwal

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Nihit Sachdeva and I will be taking you through today's PKL 8 match between UP Yoddha and Puneri Paltan.

UP YODDHA vs PUNERI PALTAN

25-18: Solid block and dash from Paltan to push Surender off the mat.

Coach Anup Kumar has told his team not to go for the advanced tackle on Pardeep since he is a very clever raider.

Well, this is as good a half of Kabaddi as you'll ever see. Puneri Paltan came out all guns blazing and inflicted an All Out within seven minutes to take a 9-1 lead. However, UP Yoddha roared back and with record-breaker Pardeep in full flow, it is now ahead by eight-points!

HALF-TIME: UP Yoddha 25-17 Puneri Paltan

25-17: SUPER RAID!!!!!! Record-breaker Pardeep Narwal is back!!! Another massive three-point super raid at the stroke of half-time gives Pardeep a Super 10!

22-17: ALL OUT!!! UP Yoddha has well and truly arrived. Aslam picks up a bonus but then, the UP Yoddha defence is all on him. One point more given to UP for Hadi.

18-16: Vishal goes for the single thigh hold on Pardeep. Did not work. Paltan down to one. Again.

17-16: Aslam picks up a bonus.

However, Hadi has been issued a yellow card and therefore a two-minute suspension for holding Surender by the neck.

17-15: SUPER TACKLE!!!! Hadi and Vishal have somehow managed to stop Surender on their own.

17-13: Aslam picks up a bonus but Paltan just has two men on the mat now.

17-12: SUPER RAID!!!! Man for the big moment! Pardeep Narwal goes in for the raid, Sombir puts in the ankle hold at the right corner but does not get the grip. Pardeep escapes but then gets dashed by Abinesh and Sanket. However, despite a pile of bodies on him, Pardeep manages to get his fingertips across the mid-line. Paltan has lost its review challenging the decision and in fact, IT IS A FIVE-POINT RAID!!!!!

Since it is the playoffs, both teams get a review for each half. So, UP will have a review when the second half starts.

12-12: Surender Gill picks the bonus but Abinesh and Sanket come up with a brutal dash to push him off the mat just in time.

11-11: Aslam goes in for the raid with all seven on the mat for UP. The Paltan raider picks up a bonus but then Nitesh Kumar puts in a brilliant ankle hold to tackle him. UP loses its review challenging the bonus.

10-10: ALL OUT!!! Shubham goes in for the raid, picks the bonus but nothing more than that. This is a remarkable fightback from UP.

7-9: Make that one. Surender makes full use of those 30 seconds and eventually, Sombir loses patience and goes for the block. Surender however gets away easily.

6-9: Now Paltan down to two as Surender gets the faintest of the touches on Nitin Tomar's hand with a back kick.

5-9: Do-or-die raid for Paltan, Mohit Goyat goes in and Sumit puts in a mighty ankle hold to stop him.

4-9: Gap down to five as Surender Gill gets a toe touch on Vishal on the left corner.

3-9: Aslam gets mobbed by the UP defence. uP realises it can't let Pune run away with the game this early.

2-9: Back to full strength and Pardeep starts off with a touch point off Sanket.

1-9: ALL OUT!!! This is unbelievable. Under seven minutes, Puneri Paltan has inflicted the All Out on UP Yoddha. Mohit Goyat lured Ashu into the ankle hold and then went past Nitesh's dash as well.

1-5: First point for UP. Substitute raider Shrikant Jadhav picks up a bonus.

0-5: UP is down to two as Aslam gets a touch point off Sumit on the left corner.

0-4: Do-or-die raid for UP now, Surender Gill goes in and yet again, it is Mohit Goyat who along with Vishal on the left corner execute the ankle hold.

0-3: Do-or-die raid for Puneri Paltan, Mohit Goyat takes the responsibility and delivers as he jumps over Gurdeep who came for the unnecessary block.

0-2: Wow!! First raid of UP, star raider Pardeep Narwal comes in and it is raider Mohit Goyat who takes him down. Way to make a statement.

0-1: Aslam Inamdar goes in for the opening raid of the first Eliminator and wins a touch point straightaway as Shubham comes for a block way too close to the mid-line.

TOSS - UP Yoddha wins the toss and selects right side of the court. Puneri Paltan to raid first.

7:25pm: LINE-UPS!!!

UP Yoddha: Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Gurdeep, Surender Gill, Nitesh Kumar (c), Sumit

Subs: Mohammad Taghi, Ankit, Gaurav Kumar, Aashish Nagar, Shrikant Jadhav

Puneri Paltan: Mohit Goyat, Aslam Inamdar, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Nitin Tomar (c), Sombir, Vishal Bharadwaj

Subs: Hadi Tajik, Jadhav Shahaji, Shubham Shelke, Karamvir, Akash Shinde

7:20pm: Head-to-head stats: Matches played - 7, Matches won by UP Yoddha - 4, Matches won by Puneri Paltan - 3, This season: UP won the first game between the two sides 50-40, while the Paltan won the second 44-38.

What happens if match ends in a tie: Both teams will get five raids each for which they will submit a list of five raiders and the seuqence in which they will raid. The team that had the first raid of the match will be the first to raid in this situation and in case a raider is injured before his turn comes, one of the two players on the mat who was originally not in the list can raid in place of the injured raider.

Baulk line will act as the bonus line.

Only the point counts i.e. no player will have to leave the mat despite conceding a touch point and therefore, both teams will have seven players on the mat throughout these five raids. In case the score is tied even after this: There will be a coin toss and the team winning the toss will get a Golden Raid. Same rules as the five-raids-each tiebreaker apply except this time, the match will be over as soon as the raider going in for the Golden Raid picks a point and returns to his side of the mat.

In case he does not win a bonus and gets tackled, the defending team wins.

However, if he does pick up a bonus and then gets tackled, it will mean one point each leading to another tie which then gives the Golden Raid to the defending team. In case the score is tied even after both sides having a shot at Golden Raid: The winner of the match will be decided by a coin toss.

7:10pm: Captain's corner

UP Yoddha captain Nitesh Kumar: “Our road to the Playoffs has been full of ups and downs. We didn’t have the best start to the season but together as a team, we were able to manage our problems and we came back strong in the second half. The team and coaching staff have worked really hard, and we will continue to do so going into the Playoffs week and the finals.”

Puneri Paltan captain Nitin Tomar: “We have had an excellent season and are very satisfied with how the team has performed throughout. We are highly motivated to play against the best teams in the league and we are confident enough to bring the trophy home.”

7pm: Puneri Paltan made a poor start and that meant it had a mountain to climb in the second half of the season. But against all odds, Anup Kumar's men picked up 44 out of a possible 55 points and qualified for the playoffs by a whisker. The turnaround was made possible by the two fresh faces in Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat. The duo has made their way into the league’s leading points scorers, a stellar achievement in their debut campaigns. The side will will rely on these two young guns, along side the veterans in Nitin Tomar Vishal Bharadwaj, to guide it past UP Yooddha.

6:50pm: UP Yoddha started the season slow and won only one of its first seven matches, but then it picked up form when it mattered to racked up successive wins. One of the major factors in that turnaround was Surender Gill's performance. The young raider took responsibility when Pardeep Narwal was not performing and led his side to many a big win. UP Yoddha boasts the league’s third-best raiding unit and the fifth-best defence and has a plethora of game changers in its lineup on both offence and defence. The team has picked up 19 Super Raids and 24 Super Tackles, both league-high marks. The team will take further confidence from the fact that Pardeep has finally found form and bagged three Super 10s in the last four games.

6:35pm: In a team that's coached by the iconic Anup Kumar and features established stars such as Nitin Tomar, Rahul Chaudhari and Vishal Bharadwaj, one youngster has come come along and stolen the limelight - Aslam Inamdar. The young raider hailing from Taklibhan in Maharashtra has made coaches and fans turn around and take notice of his aptitude for the game and stunning skill set. From braving a broken leg to dealing with a tough financial situation at home, Aslam has overcome adversities aplenty to pursue his dream of becoming a professional kabaddi player.

Aslam is the first guest in Sportstar's special series - the Future Kings of Kabaddi.

6:30pm: Hello folks and welcome to our PKL coverage for the day! After a gruelling league stage in which a total of 132 matches were played, it's time for the business end of the tournament - the play-offs. This stage begins with the two eliminators scheduled for today, the first of which is between UP Yoddha and Puneri Paltan. The winner of this match will face Patna Pirates in the first semifinal on February 23.

Here's the complete schedule for playoffs -

