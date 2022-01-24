Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 LIVE: Maninder Singh vs Arjun Deshwal as Bengal Warriors take on Jaipur Pink Panthers

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Lavanya Lakshminarayanan and I will be taking you through today's PKL 8 match between Bengal Warriors and Jaipur Pink Panthers.



7:15PM: HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

The Bengal Warriors hold a 9-4 in their head-to-head clashes against the Jaipur Pink Panthers. They beat Jaipur 31-28 in a thriller earlier this season.



7PM: PREVIEW:

Bengal Warriors are coming into this game on the back of a 40-36 loss at the hands of UP Yoddha. Maninder Singh delivered another fabulous performance, scoring 19 points, more than twice as many as the next highest scorer on either team. But it was slim pickings for the Warriors outside of their skipper. Sukesh Hegde scored six points, while the other six players who played for the Warriors combined for only 10. The defence managed only four tackle points, a horrid return from an experienced unit. The Warriors need their star players to find some form if they aim to retain their crown.



Jaipur Pink Panthers rallied late in their previous outing against the Tamil Thalaivas and rescued a tie. Arjun Deshwal had another big night, scoring 15 raid points for Jaipur. The Pink Panthers’ defence had a rare off night, as they could muster only four tackle points. The defensive unit was also poor in the second half of their game against the Telugu Titans, as they managed only three tackle points. For three straight halves, the Pink Panthers’ defence hasn’t been at its effective best. They’ll look to get back to their usual self against a potent Bengal Warriors raiding unit.

6:45PM: As we wait for proceedings to begin tonight, take a look at what happened when these two teams met earlier in the season. Bengal Warriors came out on top. Can they do the double on the Panthers?

6:30PM: Hello folks! Welcome to our live coverage of the first game of the evening between Bengal Warriors and Jaipur Pink Panthers. Before we get to that, here is my review of the season so far.

