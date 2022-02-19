PKL 2021-22

Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 Eliminators fixtures: UP Yoddha faces Puneri Paltan, Gujarat Giants to take on Bengaluru Bulls

Pardeep Narwal's UP Yoddha will lock horns with Puneri Paltan in Eliminator 1, while Gujarat Giants will take on Pawan Sehrawat's Bengaluru Bulls in Eliminator 2 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 8).

19 February, 2022 23:32 IST
PKL trophy

The playoffs of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 8) will be played on February 21 and 23, while the final will be held on the 25th.   -  Pro Kabaddi League

The eliminators will be played on February 21, while the semifinals will be held two days later. The final is scheduled for February 25. The knockout stage will continue to be held within the bio-bubble at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield hotel.

In a team that's coached by the iconic Anup Kumar and features established stars such as Nitin Tomar, Rahul Chaudhari and Vishal Bharadwaj, one youngster has come come along and stolen the limelight - Aslam Inamdar. The young raider hailing from Taklibhan in Maharashtra has made coaches and fans turn around and take notice of his aptitude for the game and stunning skill set. From braving a broken leg to dealing with a tough financial situation at home, Aslam has overcome adversities aplenty to pursue his dream of becoming a professional kabaddi player.

Aslam is the first guest in Sportstar's special series - the Future Kings of Kabaddi.

 

 

Three-time champion Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi, the top-two sides after the league stage, have directly advanced to the semifinals, while the remaining four teams will play in the eliminators and move to the last-four stage.

Playoffs schedule in full:

Date and DayFixtureTime
February 21, 2022 (Monday)

Eliminator 1

- UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan

Eliminator 2

- Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls

7.30pm



8.30pm

February 23, 2022 (Wednesday)

Semifinal 1

Patna Pirates vs Winner of Eliminator 1 (UP Yoddha/Puneri Paltan)

Semifinal 2

Dabang Delhi vs Winner of Eliminator 2 (Gujarat Giants/Bengaluru Bulls)

7.30pm



8.30pm

February 25, 2022 (Friday)

Final

Winner of semifinal 1 vs Winner of semifinal 2

8.30pm

