Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 LIVE: Arjun Deshwal vs Naveen Kumar as Jaipur Pink Panthers takes on Dabang Delhi

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Nihit Sachdeva and I will be taking you through today's PKL 8 match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi.

JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS VS DABANG DELHI K.C.

Dabang Delhi have won the toss and Jaipur Pink Panthers will raid first.

8:25pm: LINE-UPS

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Sandeep Dhull, Arjun Deshwal, Deepak Hooda, Vishal Lather, Sahul Kumar, Naveen Bazzad, Amit Kharb

Dabang Delhi K.C.: Ashu Malik, Naveen Kumar, Manjeet Chillar, Sandeep Narwal, Vijay Malik, Joginder Narwal, Jeeva Kumar

8:20pm: Head-to-head- Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi K.C. are tied at 7-7. The two teams have also played out two ties.

8:15pm: Dabang Delhi K.C. comfortably sits at the top of the league table with five wins and two ties. A crucial player in Delhi’s success has been the reigning MVP Naveen Kumar who already has 123 raid points and looks simply unstoppable on the mat. In the team’s previous match, a 37-33 win over U.P. Yoddha on Saturday, Naveen scored 18 raid points. Victory against Jaipur will further strengthen Delhi’s position as the league leader.

8:10pm: Jaipur Pink Panthers ended their three-game losing streak with a 31-26 win over Puneri Paltan on Friday in which the in-form raider Arjun Deshwal recorded his seventh straight Super 10, the joint-most this season. However, stopping the unbeaten league leader Dabang Delhi and its star raider Naveen Kumar will be a whole new challenge altogether for the inaugural PKL champions.

