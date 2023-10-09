The player auction ahead of Season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is taking place on October 9 and 10 at the Jio World Convention centre in Mumbai.
The 12 PKL teams will be looking to seal their squads ahead of the new season. Each of the franchises must have a minimum of 18 players this season, with the upper limit being set at 25.
LIST OF PLAYERS BOUGHT IN AUCTION
Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh - Iranian allrounder - INR 2.35 CR
List of retained players
Elite players: Abhinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri
Retained young players: Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohite, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde
Existing young players: Badal Singh, Aditya Shinde
PURSE UPDATE
Puneri Paltan started the auction with a purse of INR 2.80 CR. They spent INR 2.35 CR on Shadloui which leaves them with around INR 45 Lakh.
Latest on Sportstar
- PKL 2023 auction LIVE updates, Day 1: Puneri gets Shadloui at 2.35 cr, Gujarat buys Fazel for 1.60 cr; Pawan Sehrawat to come; Squads, money left, sold, unsold players list
- PKL Auction 2023, Season 10: Fazel Atrachali snapped up by Gujarat Giants for 1.6 crores
- New Zealand vs Netherlands LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: NED 190/7 (39); Santner gets four wickets, NZ nears big win
- PKL Auction 2023 LIVE updates: Full list of sold and unsold players on Day 1; Remaining purse of all 12 teams
- Puneri Paltan PKL Auction 2023, LIVE updates: Full list of players, new buys, team news, remaining purse
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE