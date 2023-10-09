Puneri Paltan PKL Auction 2023, LIVE updates: Full list of players, new buys, team news, remaining purse

The player auction ahead of Season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is taking place on October 9 and 10 at the Jio World Convention centre in Mumbai.

The 12 PKL teams will be looking to seal their squads ahead of the new season. Each of the franchises must have a minimum of 18 players this season, with the upper limit being set at 25.

LIST OF PLAYERS BOUGHT IN AUCTION Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh - Iranian allrounder - INR 2.35 CR

List of retained players Elite players: Abhinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri Retained young players: Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohite, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde Existing young players: Badal Singh, Aditya Shinde