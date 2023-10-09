MagazineBuy Print

Puneri Paltan PKL Auction 2023, LIVE updates: Full list of players, new buys, team news, remaining purse

Puneri Paltan team updates, PKL 2023 auction: Here is the full players’ list and the remaining purse of Puneri Paltan of Pro Kabaddi League season 10.

Published : Oct 09, 2023 20:56 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar

The player auction ahead of Season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is taking place on October 9 and 10 at the Jio World Convention centre in Mumbai.

The 12 PKL teams will be looking to seal their squads ahead of the new season. Each of the franchises must have a minimum of 18 players this season, with the upper limit being set at 25.

LIST OF PLAYERS BOUGHT IN AUCTION
Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh - Iranian allrounder - INR 2.35 CR
List of retained players
Elite players: Abhinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri
Retained young players: Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohite, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde
Existing young players: Badal Singh, Aditya Shinde
PURSE UPDATE
Puneri Paltan started the auction with a purse of INR 2.80 CR. They spent INR 2.35 CR on Shadloui which leaves them with around INR 45 Lakh.

