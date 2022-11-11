Kabaddi

West Midlands to host Kabaddi World Cup in 2025

The West Midlands will host the 2025 Kabaddi World Cup, an initiative of the World Kabaddi Federation.

PTI
11 November, 2022 18:29 IST
11 November, 2022 18:29 IST
President of World Kabaddi Ashok Das, Mayor of West Midlands Andy Street and Leader of Wolverhampton City Council Ian Brookfield during the announcement of the venue of Kabaddi World Cup 2025.

President of World Kabaddi Ashok Das, Mayor of West Midlands Andy Street and Leader of Wolverhampton City Council Ian Brookfield during the announcement of the venue of Kabaddi World Cup 2025. | Photo Credit: PTI

The West Midlands will host the 2025 Kabaddi World Cup, an initiative of the World Kabaddi Federation.

The West Midlands will host the 2025 Kabaddi World Cup, an initiative of the World Kabaddi Federation.

The Indian men’s kabaddi team has dominated the sport over the years, claiming nine out of 10 titles at the World Cups, which have been mostly organised in Asia under the aegis of the International Kabaddi federation (IKF).

This is the first time that a kabaddi world cup will be held outside of Asia.

Also Read
Haryana Steelers’ Manpreet Singh: Players don’t follow the coach’s plan

The tournament, organised by England Kabaddi, Scottish Kabaddi and the British Kabaddi League, will feature at least 16 teams (men and women), including from India, Iran and Pakistan and will be held across the West Midlands during the first quarter of 2025.

“Awarding the 2025 Kabaddi World Cup to the West Midlands in the UK was a straightforward decision and a milestone in the global growth and expansion of the sport across Europe,” said Ashok Das, President of the World Kabaddi Federation and England Kabaddi.

In April, the West Midlands had hosted the British Kabaddi League, with three of the eight professional teams representing the region -- including Wolverhampton Wolfpack, Walsall Hunters and eventual winners Birmingham Bulls.

“We’ve seen with the launch of the British Kabaddi League earlier this year, and the vibrancy and ambition on show during the Commonwealth Games, the West Midlands is a region, which promotes positive community engagement, celebrates cultural diversity and inclusion, and loves its sport,” said Das, a former state level player.

World Kabaddi Federation was founded in 2003. It was incorporated under section 25 of the companies Act, 1956 on September 30, 2005.

Read more stories on Kabaddi.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Episode 13: David Gower
Videos

Explainer: How Ajinkya Pawar got six points in a single raid for Tamil Thalaivas against Telugu Titans

Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 78 Highlights: Fazel takes down Pawan as U Mumba thumps Bengaluru Bulls 45-34

Pro Kabaddi

Slide shows

PKL: Team-wise SWOT analysis

Pro Kabaddi League: Players to watch out for

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us