MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

The coast is clear for Max Verstappen and Red Bull

Max Verstappen overcomes Hamilton challenge and a resurgent McLaren as Red Bull strengthens its hold at the top of the standings. 

Published : Jul 30, 2023 14:00 IST - 3 MINS READ

S. Dipak Ragav
Record breaker: Max and Red Bull’s victory at the Hungarian GP run also broke the record set by McLaren back in 1988 of 11 straight wins.
Record breaker: Max and Red Bull’s victory at the Hungarian GP run also broke the record set by McLaren back in 1988 of 11 straight wins. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Record breaker: Max and Red Bull’s victory at the Hungarian GP run also broke the record set by McLaren back in 1988 of 11 straight wins. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Records have always been broken whenever a driver-team combination appears to be the dominant force in Formula One. In 2023, Max Verstappen and Red Bull are taking this to another level with their breathtaking dominance week-in and week-out.

ALSO READ
Formula One postpones tyre blanket ban

Their triumph in the Hungarian Grand Prix is just the latest in it, as Red Bull won their 12th consecutive race in Formula One starting from the season-ending race in Abu Dhabi in 2022. Red Bull’s victory run also broke the record set by McLaren back in 1988 of 11 straight wins. Much like the famed McLaren MP4-4 car that took Ayrton Senna to his first world title in 1988, the RB-19, too, has now won the first 11 races of the season. The all-conquering McLaren won 15 out of the 16 races that year, and it would be wild to bet against Red Bull beating that win percentage, even though it sounds improbable that a team can be that efficient over 22 races.

By now, everyone has resigned to the fact that Red Bull is set to win every race this season, barring some accident or technical trouble. However, Saturday offered hope that Verstappen might be stretched as Lewis Hamilton took a sensational pole position by 0.003 of a second from Verstappen. In a track where overtaking is notoriously difficult, there was a fervent belief that if Hamilton could lead the race at the start, anything was possible, especially since the Briton is mighty around the Hungaroring, having won eight times.

Close shave: Lewis Hamilton took a sensational pole position by 0.003 of a second from Verstappen, but in the final race the Dutchman prevailed.
Close shave: Lewis Hamilton took a sensational pole position by 0.003 of a second from Verstappen, but in the final race the Dutchman prevailed. | Photo Credit: AP
lightbox-info

Close shave: Lewis Hamilton took a sensational pole position by 0.003 of a second from Verstappen, but in the final race the Dutchman prevailed. | Photo Credit: AP

Unfortunately for the Mercedes driver, Verstappen had a better getaway, took the lead immediately, and sailed off into the distance. It did not help the McLarens of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris too got ahead of Hamilton, who slipped to fourth within the first two corners.

From there on, it was just a fight for the remaining two positions on the podium, which Norris and Sergio Perez in the other Red Bull managed to secure. It was another poor race for Perez, who qualified ninth and managed to finish third while his teammate finished half-a-minute ahead of the rest of the pack. The only silver lining was the Mexican qualified in the top-ten, something he failed to do in the previous five rounds.

Ever since McLaren brought upgrades in Austria, the team has shown a decisive upturn in its form, with Norris finishing on the podium in the last two events. Once again, on a track where the team was expected to struggle, the two McLarens locked out the second row.

ALSO READ
F1 Belgian Grand Prix 2023: Hamilton trusts FIA to make right decision over safety with rain forecast

Earlier this season, the McLaren struggled with tyre wear and for pace around the slow corners. On a hot day in Budapest with its twisty bits, it was a track that would have exposed the McLaren big time. Instead, the team came away with a second and fifth-place finish. The last race before the upgrade was in Canada, where they finished seventh and ninth. At the end of the race in Montreal, the team had just 17 points, eight of which came that weekend. Since then, the team has added 70 points in three rounds and moved to fifth in the standings ahead of Alpine.

Meanwhile, in the world of electric single-seater racing, the battle for the championship swung decisively in favour of Andretti-Porsche driver Jake Dennis. In the penultimate round at the Rome EPrix, Dennis cemented his lead in the championship with a sensational win from pole position in the second race of the weekend to extend his advantage to 24 points ahead of his closest rival, Nick Cassidy (Envision-Jaguar).

Cassidy, who trailed by one point before the Rome event, started the weekend well by finishing second in the first race and took a five-point lead ahead of Dennis, who had to settle for fourth.

But in the second race of the double-header, Dennis demolished the field to clinch pole, win and the fastest lap while Cassidy came home a forlorn 14th.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. The coast is clear for Max Verstappen and Red Bull
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. Deodhar Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 4: Mayank, Sai Sudharsan lead South chase; Abhishek, Prabhsimran open for North vs West
    Team Sportstar
  3. Stuart Broad retires: A mid-Test announcement, a quirky baton passing, Anderson left alone
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, July 30
    Team Sportstar
  5. Rahane pulls out of county stint with Leicestershire
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Magazine

  1. The coast is clear for Max Verstappen and Red Bull
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. Rare gold, strange happenings and calculations gone awry
    Stan Rayan
  3. Chess World Cup: A tough ask for Indians
    Rakesh Rao
  4. Meet Shreyanka Patil, the cheerful all-rounder who lit up the inaugural WPL
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Team India criss-cross the country in pursuit of elusive ICC title
    Ayon Sengupta
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. The coast is clear for Max Verstappen and Red Bull
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. Deodhar Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 4: Mayank, Sai Sudharsan lead South chase; Abhishek, Prabhsimran open for North vs West
    Team Sportstar
  3. Stuart Broad retires: A mid-Test announcement, a quirky baton passing, Anderson left alone
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, July 30
    Team Sportstar
  5. Rahane pulls out of county stint with Leicestershire
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment