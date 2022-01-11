Lovlina Borgohain is battle ready for 2022

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain is keen to add medals from the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games to her kitty.

The two-time World championships bronze medalist in women’s 69kg weight class is looking forward to a hectic year ahead with multiple competitions, including the postponed 2021 World Championship. “Yes (it will be hectic). If you follow the right process of training, then it will not be a problem. As there are only a few weeks gap between the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, how one manages that time will be important,” Lovlina says.

However, Lovlina’s ultimate aim is to change the colour of her Olympic medal in Paris 2024. “My target is to win the 2024 Olympics gold. But I must take small steps, like the World Championships, Commonwealth Games, and Asian Games. These are major events where I must do well. I will get a chance to check myself. My target will be to win gold medals, but I will get opportunities to see where I have reached and how much I need to do (for the Olympics),” says Lovlina.