Olympic medallist Sreejesh relishing a packed hockey schedule in 2022

Being part of the Indian men’s hockey team that won a bronze in the Tokyo Olympics to end a 41year medal drought was the most satisfying accomplishment for seasoned goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh.

Now with a hectic year, packed with several top events including the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, approaching fast, Sreejesh is already back in the training field. “My target for 2022 is pretty simple — I just want to carry on with good form and remain injuryfree. It was a great 2021 for us as a team despite so many challenges because of Covid. Personally, I feel we should not get weighed down by expectations and just stick to simple hockey which has been our mantra,” says Sreejesh.

“Definitely it will be a hectic schedule right from February 2022 till the World Cup in January 2023. I am really looking forward to this and honestly with very little hockey in the last two years, we are all looking forward to a hectic schedule. In terms of fitness, I just intend to continue with what we do in the camp and manage my workload well. It's a good thing that we play with two goalkeepers in all tournaments,” he adds.