Akshay Bohra wins India’s first-ever F4 championship at Indian Racing Festival in Chennai

Bohra of the United Kingdom won the first F4 race from pole position ahead of Roshon Rajeev and Shahan Ali Mohsin, maintaining his lead from lights out.

Published : Nov 04, 2023 20:36 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

S. Dipak Ragav
The top three finishers of the India F4 race with FMSCI President Akbar Ebrahim at the podium ceremony.
The top three finishers of the India F4 race with FMSCI President Akbar Ebrahim at the podium ceremony.
The top three finishers of the India F4 race with FMSCI President Akbar Ebrahim at the podium ceremony. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The first-ever Indian F4 championship got underway at the Madras International Circuit as part of the second season of the Indian Racing Festival that kicked off here on Saturday.

The series promoted by Racing Promotions Private Limited (RPPL) has two championships - the Indian F4 and the Indian Racing League, a city-based franchise league with six teams.

On Saturday, Akshay Bohra of the United Kingdom won the first F4 race from pole position ahead of Roshon Rajeev and Shahan Ali Mohsin. Bohra maintained his lead from lights out and drove a composed race.

ALSO READ: F1 teams mull changes to make sprint weekends ‘simpler’

There was a brief safety car period as well, and the youngster nailed the restart to win it comfortably. On the last lap, torrential rain hit the track and ended behind the Safety Car. The rains meant the first race of the IRL, which was to follow the F4 race in the afternoon, could not be held.

The opening round of the series was initially set to be held at the Hyderabad street circuit. But, due to upcoming elections in Telangana and with the model code of conduct in place, the race was moved to Chennai at the eleventh hour.

The four-round series will now be held only in Chennai, with the first three rounds at the MIC and the final round at the Chennai Formula Racing circuit, a street circuit near Island grounds. The event will be India’s first-ever night race and will be held on December 9 & 10.

