MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

2023 F1 Belgian Grand Prix: Leclerc puts Ferrari on pole at Spa after Verstappen penalty

Dominant championship leader Verstappen, who is chasing his eighth win in a row, qualified faster, but will start in sixth place, after having taken a five-place grid penalty.

Published : Jul 28, 2023 22:29 IST , SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc after the qualifying session.
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc after the qualifying session. | Photo Credit: Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP
infoIcon

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc after the qualifying session. | Photo Credit: Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc will start Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix from pole position after Red Bull’s dominant Formula One leader Max Verstappen qualified comfortably faster but dropped five places for a gearbox change.

Verstappen, who is chasing his eighth win in a row, will start in sixth place at a favourite circuit where last year he romped to victory from 14th on the starting grid after engine penalties.

READ MORE: Leclerc asks for patience from F1 drivers as rain threatens to hit Belgian GP

“I think this year the car is better so I’m still targeting to win the race for sure,” said the Belgian-born Dutch driver, whose team have won every race this season and a record 12 in a row including last year’s Abu Dhabi finale.

The double world champion’s best lap of one minute 46.168 seconds, in sunshine on a rapidly drying track after rain delayed the start of the session by 10 minutes, was 0.820 quicker than Leclerc’s fastest effort.

“Still very far from Max,” said Leclerc who had set the provisional pole time of 1:47.931 before Verstappen blew it away.

“Not confident, especially with the two Red Bull guys right behind,” he said of his chances on Sunday. “I think they’ve got a much better race car than we have.

“It’s great to be starting first, and it gives us a good chance to have a great result, but to say that we will target the win I think is probably a bit too optimistic.”

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, second in the standings but already a mighty 110 points behind his team mate after 11 of 22 races, will join the Monegasque on the front row.

Mercedes seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, on pole last weekend in Hungary, will start third with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz fourth and McLaren’s Oscar Piastri fifth.

The Australian rookie’s team mate Lando Norris will line up seventh alongside Mercedes’ George Russell.

Qualifying was held on Friday at Spa with Saturday a standalone sprint event. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Belgian Grand Prix /

Charles Leclerc /

Max Verstappen

Latest on Sportstar

  1. 2023 F1 Belgian Grand Prix: Leclerc puts Ferrari on pole at Spa after Verstappen penalty
    Reuters
  2. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS, 5th Test, Day 2: Australia 288/8, leads by five runs
    Team Sportstar
  3. Inter eyes land near Milan to build new stadium
    Reuters
  4. UTT 2023: Goa Challengers topples Dabang Delhi to enter final
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, July 28
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Motorsport

  1. 2023 F1 Belgian Grand Prix: Leclerc puts Ferrari on pole at Spa after Verstappen penalty
    Reuters
  2. Formula One postpones tyre blanket ban
    Reuters
  3. F1: Szafnauer leads Alpine exodus after Belgian Grand Prix
    Reuters
  4. 2023 F1 Belgian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen set for five-place grid penalty
    Reuters
  5. Formula E: Jake Hughes sets indoor world speed record
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. 2023 F1 Belgian Grand Prix: Leclerc puts Ferrari on pole at Spa after Verstappen penalty
    Reuters
  2. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS, 5th Test, Day 2: Australia 288/8, leads by five runs
    Team Sportstar
  3. Inter eyes land near Milan to build new stadium
    Reuters
  4. UTT 2023: Goa Challengers topples Dabang Delhi to enter final
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, July 28
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment