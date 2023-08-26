MagazineBuy Print

Dutch Grand Prix: Verstappen fastest in final red-flagged practice

Verstappen will be chasing a record-equalling ninth win in a row on Sunday. He lapped the seaside circuit with a best time of one minute 21.631 seconds on a drying track at the end of the session.

Published : Aug 26, 2023 16:57 IST , ZANDVOORT - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Max Verstappen on track during final practice ahead of the F1 Dutch Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen on track during final practice ahead of the F1 Dutch Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Max Verstappen on track during final practice ahead of the F1 Dutch Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was fastest in a wet and three-times red-flagged final free practice for his home Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort on Saturday.

The double Formula One world champion, who will be chasing a record-equalling ninth win in a row on Sunday, lapped the seaside circuit with a best time of one minute 21.631 seconds on a drying track at the end of the session.

Verstappen has won his home race from pole position each time since its return to the calendar in 2021 and is favourite to complete his hattrick and stretch his lead over teammate Sergio Perez from a current 125 points.

Mercedes’ George George Russell was second fastest for Mercedes with a lap 0.379 slower, while Perez was third and a second off the pace.

Also read | Ricciardo out of Dutch Grand Prix with broken wrist; Lawson to make F1 debut as replacement

A string of drivers, including Verstappen, ran wide in tricky conditions before the rain eased off.

Kevin Magnussen brought proceedings to a halt after 10 minutes when he spun his Haas at turn three and ended up stranded on track with a damaged front left suspension.

Alfa Romeo’s Guanyu Zhou beached his car in the gravel at the penultimate corner with 35 minutes to go, bringing out red flags again.

AlphaTauri debutant Liam Lawson then halted the track action when he spun with 12 minutes remaining and was left facing the wrong way.

The New Zealander, replacing Daniel Ricciardo after the Australian broke his hand in a crash on Friday, got the car going again and ended up 18th.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
