Ricciardo out of Dutch Grand Prix with broken wrist; Lawson to make F1 debut as replacement

Ricciardo crashed at turn three in the day’s second free practice session at Zandvoort and was taken to hospital for further checks.

Published : Aug 25, 2023 23:30 IST , Zandvoort - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Daniel Ricciardo of Australia and Scuderia AlphaTauri wears a cast on his hand after crashing during practice.
Daniel Ricciardo of Australia and Scuderia AlphaTauri wears a cast on his hand after crashing during practice. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Daniel Ricciardo of Australia and Scuderia AlphaTauri wears a cast on his hand after crashing during practice.

AlphaTauri driver Daniel Ricciardo sustained a broken hand in Friday’s practice and will miss this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko confirmed to Motorsport.com.

Marko also said Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson will make his F1 debut in place of Ricciardo.

ALSO READ | Verstappen tops first practice, Norris takes second session

“He’s broken something in his hand, so he won’t race. Lawson will drive,” Marko said. “It’s difficult for him. It’s a shame because the car is good here.”

Ricciardo collided into the wall at Turn 3 after McLaren’s Oscar Piastri spun out in front of him at Zandvoort, Netherlands. The eight-time Formula One winner took off the glove on his left hand and held it close to his body as he climbed out of his car.

“We can confirm that Daniel Ricciardo has been transferred to the local hospital for further checks following his crash in FP2,” the FIA said in a statement.

Ricciardo, a 34-year-old Australian, recently had replaced Nyck de Vries at AlphaTauri and returned to action at the Hungarian Grand Prix last month.

Lawson, 21, will become the 10th New Zealand native to compete in F1 and first since Brendon Hartley in 2018.

Related Topics

Daniel Ricciardo /

Dutch Grand Prix /

AlphaTauri

