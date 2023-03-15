F1

Austrian Grand Prix to stay in Formula One calendar till 2027

The Austrian Grand Prix will stay on the Formula One calendar until at least 2027 after signing a new four-year deal, Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, announced on Wednesday.

Team Sportstar
15 March, 2023 19:25 IST
File Photo: Ferrari’s Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc drives on the Red Bull Ring race track in Spielberg, Austria, during the Formula One Austrian Grand Prix on July 10, 2022.

File Photo: Ferrari's Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc drives on the Red Bull Ring race track in Spielberg, Austria, during the Formula One Austrian Grand Prix on July 10, 2022.

“The Austrian Grand Prix brings together the perfect mix of a challenging track, high-speed racing, and a beautiful venue for our fans, so I am delighted that we will be coming back to the Red Bull Ring until at least 2027 under this new agreement,” Domenicali said.

“As we celebrate the 10th year since our return to Spielberg, I would like to thank everyone involved in this renewal, especially the promoter and Red Bull and I want to pay tribute to Dietrich Mateschitz for the love, passion, and vision he brought to Formula 1 that has ensured the continued success of the event and the huge enthusiasm for our sport in Austria and around the world,” he added.

Erich Wolf, General Manager of Projekt Spielberg GmbH & Co KG, added: “We are proud of the special partnership we have with Formula 1, and we are absolutely delighted to be welcoming the top class of motorsport to the Red Bull Ring for a further four years. In signing this contract extension, Formula 1 has made a strong commitment to Austria, Styria and the Murtal region.

“As we enter the tenth year of our partnership with Formula 1, we want to celebrate this milestone with all the great fans of the sport and to thank them for their loyalty and the tremendous atmosphere they help to generate. Everyone is invited to experience another great race weekend at Spielberg in 2023.”

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc won the Austrian GP last season.

