MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Formula One trials AI to tackle track limits breaches

The Paris-based FIA said it would be using ‘Computer Vision’ technology that uses shape analysis to work out the number of pixels going past the track edge.

Published : Nov 23, 2023 23:10 IST , ABU DHABI - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari talks with Ferrari Team Principal Frederic Vasseur at the Ferrari Team Photo during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on November 23, 2023, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari talks with Ferrari Team Principal Frederic Vasseur at the Ferrari Team Photo during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on November 23, 2023, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari talks with Ferrari Team Principal Frederic Vasseur at the Ferrari Team Photo during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on November 23, 2023, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Formula One’s governing body is trialling artificial intelligence (AI) to tackle track limit breaches at this weekend’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Paris-based FIA said it would be using ‘Computer Vision’ technology that uses shape analysis to work out the number of pixels going past the track edge.

The AI will sort out the genuine breaches, where drivers cross the white line at the edge of the track with all four wheels, reducing the workload for the FIA’s remote operations centre (ROC) and speeding up the response.

The July 2 Austrian Grand Prix was a high water mark for the sport with just four people having to process an avalanche of some 1,200 potential violations.

ALSO READ: O’Ward joins McLaren F1 team as reserve driver

By the title-deciding Qatar weekend in October, there were eight people assigned to assess track limits and monitor 820 corner passes, with 141 reports sent to race control who then deleted 51 laps.

Some breaches still went unpunished at October’s U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, however.

Stewards said this month that their inability to properly enforce track limits violations at turn six was “completely unsatisfactory” and a solution needed to be found before the start of next season.

Tim Malyon, the FIA’s head of remote operations and deputy race director, said the Computer Vision technology had been used effectively in medicine in areas such as scanning data from cancer screening.

“They don’t want to use Computer Vision to diagnose cancer, what they want to do is to use it to throw out the 80% of cases where there clearly is no cancer in order to give the well-trained people more time to look at the 20%,” he said.

“And that’s what we are targeting.”

ALSO READ: Wolff and Vasseur handed formal warnings by FIA for bad language at Las Vegas Grand Prix

Malyon said the extra Computer Vision layer would reduce the number of potential infringements being considered by the ROC, with still fewer, then going on to race control for further action.

“The biggest imperative is to expand the facility and continue to invest in software because that’s how we’ll make big strides,” he said. “The final takeaway for me is to be open to new technologies and continue to evolve.

“I’ve said repeatedly that the human is winning at the moment in certain areas. That might be the case now but we do feel that ultimately, real-time automated policing systems are the way forward.”

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix /

Formula One /

F1

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Formula One trials AI to tackle track limits breaches
    Reuters
  2. IND vs AUS Highlights, 1st T20: India beats Australia by 2 wickets; Suryakumar, Ishan shine
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Suryakumar, Rinku power India to last-ball win over Australia
    Team Sportstar
  4. Why Rinku Singh’s last-ball six wasn’t counted during India vs Australia 1st T20I?
    Team Sportstar
  5. PSG captain Marquinhos ruled out of Monaco and Newcastle games
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on F1

  1. Formula One trials AI to tackle track limits breaches
    Reuters
  2. O’Ward joins McLaren F1 team as reserve driver
    Reuters
  3. Wolff and Vasseur handed formal warnings by FIA for bad language at Las Vegas Grand Prix
    AP
  4. F1: Hamilton denies Red Bull talks, accuses Horner of ‘stirring’
    Reuters
  5. Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023 Preview: Mercedes, Ferrari battle for 2nd place in constructor’s championship in season finale
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Formula One trials AI to tackle track limits breaches
    Reuters
  2. IND vs AUS Highlights, 1st T20: India beats Australia by 2 wickets; Suryakumar, Ishan shine
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Suryakumar, Rinku power India to last-ball win over Australia
    Team Sportstar
  4. Why Rinku Singh’s last-ball six wasn’t counted during India vs Australia 1st T20I?
    Team Sportstar
  5. PSG captain Marquinhos ruled out of Monaco and Newcastle games
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment