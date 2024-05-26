MagazineBuy Print

F1 Monaco Grand Prix: Red Bull’s Sergio Perez involved in major crash in Lap 1, out of race

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez crashed in the first lap of the Monaco Grand Prix bringing out the red flag. Charles Leclerc, who started from pole position, was leading the race before the Mexican found the barriers.

Published : May 26, 2024 18:48 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The car of Sergio Perez of Mexico and Oracle Red Bull Racing is recovered from the track after crashing during the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 26, 2024 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. 
The car of Sergio Perez of Mexico and Oracle Red Bull Racing is recovered from the track after crashing during the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 26, 2024 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

The car of Sergio Perez of Mexico and Oracle Red Bull Racing is recovered from the track after crashing during the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 26, 2024 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Red Bull Racing’s Sergio Perez crashed in the first lap of the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday, bringing out the red flag after contact with both Haas cars. Charles Leclerc, who started from pole position, was leading the race before the Mexican found the barriers.

Kevin Magnussen looked to make a move on Perez in the straight following Turn 1 but the lack of room in the narrow Monaco track meant he made contact, pushing Perez to the barriers. His teammate Nico Hulkenberg was also picked up by the duo and was out of the race before Lap 1 could conclude.

Hulkenberg was not impressed with his teammate’s attempted move, calling it ‘unnecessary’ on the team radio. Based on the stewards investigation, Magnussen might be awarded a race penalty as well as penalty points for the season.

Catch the live updates of the Monaco Grand Prix 2024

The Danish driver is currently on 10 penalty points for the year and two more points will hand him a race ban.

The race will begin after the stewards clear up the track and deem it safe for the race to continue. Ferrari’s Leclerc will start from the front again in his home race with his teammate Carlos Sainz rejoining in third after picking up a puncture in the opening lap.

