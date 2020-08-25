Home F1 Former F1 team executive Flavio Briatore in hospital with coronavirus Briatore, former team principal at Benetton and Renault, has reportedly been admitted to the hospital in Milan with coronavirus. AP MILAN 25 August, 2020 20:45 IST Flavio Briatore left F1 after being found guilty of ordering Nelson Piquet Jr. to deliberately crash his car to help team-mate Fernando Alonso win the Singapore Grand Prix in 2008. - AP AP MILAN 25 August, 2020 20:45 IST Former Formula One team executive Flavio Briatore has reportedly been admitted to the hospital in Milan with coronavirus.There has been no official statement from the the San Raffaele hospital but multiple reports in Italy say Briatore’s condition is serious though he is not in intensive care.The 70-year-old Briatore had complained over the past month about the Italian government’s decision to close nightclubs again after the number of new virus cases started rising again. That included Briatore’s Billionaire club in Porto Cervo, which has emerged as a hotspot with about 60 staff members testing positive.ALSO READ | Turkey back on the F1 calendar as Chinese GP is axedThe flamboyant Italian also played football last week with friends, including Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic, who has also tested positive for COVID-19.Briatore was the team principal at F1 teams Benetton and Renault. He left F1 after being found guilty of ordering Nelson Piquet Jr. to deliberately crash his car to help team-mate Fernando Alonso win the Singapore Grand Prix in 2008.Briatore was also part-owner and chairman of English football club Queens Park Rangers from 2007-10.The Italian businessman is also a friend of U.S. President Donald Trump, and attended his inauguration. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos