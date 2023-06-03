Magazine

F1: Verstappen seals pole in Barcelona; Sainz second

Verstappen sealed his fourth pole of the season at the Spanish Grand Prix with Leclerc out in Q1 and Perez crashing out in Q2.

Published : Jun 03, 2023 20:57 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen celebrates after qualifying in pole position in the Spanish Grand Prix.
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen celebrates after qualifying in pole position in the Spanish Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: NACHO DOCE/ REUTERS
Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates after qualifying in pole position in the Spanish Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: NACHO DOCE/ REUTERS

Max Verstappen sealed his fourth pole position of the season at the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona on Saturday. Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz finished second with Mclaren’s Lando Norris rounding out the top-three.

Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez couldn’t get past Q2 after he found the gravel while pushing during a fast lap ending up in eleventh place.

Spanish GP: Haas boss Steiner summoned to stewards after critical comments

Pierre Gasly of Alpine finished fourth with seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton finishing fifth for Mercedes. His Mercedes team-mate George Russell was eliminated after Q2, with the two drivers making contact during the session.

Lance Stroll finished sixth as the lead Aston Martin with Fernando Alonso ninth. Alpine’s Esteban Ocon finished seventh and Haas’ Nico Hulkenberg eighth.

Oscar Piastri rounded out the top ten in the second Mclaren.

Earlier, Charles Leclerc struggled through Q1 managing to finish a lowly 19th, complaining of issues in all left-hand corners.

Alfa Romeo driver Guanyu Zhou finished in 13th and rookie Nyck De Vries finsihed 14th for Alpha Tauri with his teammate Yuki Tsunoda following him in 15th.

Bottas finished 16th in the other Alfa with Haas’ Kevin Magnussen finishing 17th. The two Williams drivers, Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant finished 18th and 20th respectively.

More to follow

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
