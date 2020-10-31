Home F1 Bottas pips Hamilton to claim pole for Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Valtteri Bottas took pole position at Imola with the Finn's teammate and Formula One leader Lewis Hamilton locking out the front row for Mercedes. Reuters 31 October, 2020 20:09 IST Valtteri Bottas does a fist bump with teammate Lewis Hamilton after clocking the fastest time during qualification. - AP Photo Reuters 31 October, 2020 20:09 IST Valtteri Bottas took pole position for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola on Saturday with the Finn's teammate and Formula One leader Lewis Hamilton locking out the front row for Mercedes.Red Bull's Max Verstappen qualified third with AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly fourth on the grid.Mercedes needs only a fourth place finish in Sunday's race to secure a record seventh successive constructors' world championship.The pole was a 13th in 13 races this season for the champions. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos