Bottas pips Hamilton to claim pole for Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Valtteri Bottas took pole position at Imola with the Finn's teammate and Formula One leader Lewis Hamilton locking out the front row for Mercedes.

31 October, 2020 20:09 IST

Valtteri Bottas does a fist bump with teammate Lewis Hamilton after clocking the fastest time during qualification.   -  AP Photo

Valtteri Bottas took pole position for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola on Saturday with the Finn's teammate and Formula One leader Lewis Hamilton locking out the front row for Mercedes.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen qualified third with AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly fourth on the grid.

Mercedes needs only a fourth place finish in Sunday's race to secure a record seventh successive constructors' world championship.

The pole was a 13th in 13 races this season for the champions.

