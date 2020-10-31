Home F1 Hamilton leads only practice session as F1 returns to Imola Lewis Hamilton was more than eight seconds faster than Michael Schumacher’s pole position time for the 2006 San Marino GP at Imola. AP Imola (Italy) 31 October, 2020 18:26 IST Hamilton clocked 1 minute, 14.726 seconds on the Enzo and Dino Ferrari track to finish 0.297 ahead of Verstappen’s Red Bull. - Getty Images AP Imola (Italy) 31 October, 2020 18:26 IST Lewis Hamilton finished ahead of Max Verstappen in the only practice session for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Saturday as Formula One returned to the Imola circuit for the first time since 2006.Hamilton clocked 1 minute, 14.726 seconds on the Enzo and Dino Ferrari track to finish 0.297 ahead of Verstappen’s Red Bull.Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas was third, 0.492 behind.In a sign of F1’s progress, Hamilton was more than eight seconds faster than Michael Schumacher’s pole position time for the 2006 San Marino GP at Imola.READ: Returning to Imola, Hamilton still has vivid Senna memories Mercedes can clinch a record seventh straight constructors’ title in Sunday’s race unless Red Bull outscores it by 34 points — something Red Bull hasn’t done in more than four years.Only one 90-minute practice session was held as part of an abbreviated weekend inserted into the rescheduled calendar due to the coronavirus pandemic.Pierre Gasly of Alphatauri was fourth and Charles Leclerc of Ferrari was fifth.Qualifying was scheduled for later Saturday. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos