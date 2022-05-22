GOF1 Show with Matthew Marsh: Spanish GP review with LeClerc on consecutive pole positions

The Formula One 2022 season is heating up with Charles LeClerc continuing his great form, with his second pole position in a rows ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday.

Defending champion Max Verstappen, who lost top spot by a margin of 0.323 seconds will start second while LeCler's teammate Carlos Sainz will start third on home soil.

It was LeClerc's fourth pole this season and 13th of his career and leads the Championship race with 104 points, 19 more than the Dutchman Verstappen.

Seven-time champion, Lewis Hamilton, on the other hand, has looked consistent since the last race and will start at sixth for Mercedes.

With seasoned Champions struggling to get back to their stride, it will be interseting to see who finds a comprehensive lead in the Championship race, that has been full of unexpected turns throughout the decade.

To discuss the same, Formula One analyst and journalist Matthew Marsh will be live streaming the GOF1 Show.

Marsh is a former professional racer who won the Porsche Carrera Cup Asia in 2004 and was the first driver to represent Hong Kong in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

After retiring from racing, Marsh has been involved with several media projects, including with Fox Sports and has decided to begin another project - the GOF1 show, which involves interactions after every F1 race with professionals in the sport -- through interviews and real time questions from viewers.

This time the special guests will be Roberto Merhi (ex-Formula 1 driver) and Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo F1 driver).

Watch the video below after the race, scheduled tonight from 9:00 pm IST: