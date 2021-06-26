Haas learned of Mick Schumacher's seat problem from his mother

Haas Formula One team boss Guenther Steiner has revealed he found out about Mick Schumacher's seat problem only after the German rookie's mother Corinna told him about it.

Schumacher, son of the Ferrari great and seven times world champion Michael, told reporters at the Styrian Grand Prix on Thursday that he had been sitting 'crooked' since the start of the season.

He was caught on camera showing the problem to four times world champion and compatriot Sebastian Vettel after the French Grand Prix.

"Because Sebastian looked in the car it was made a big story out of it, which I'm fine with," Steiner told reporters.

"But I wasn't even aware until his mum told me about that, so it cannot be this bad. We will make him a seat as soon as he wants one, and when he thinks we are in the right position to do so."

Schumacher, 22, said the problem was not a major concern.

"I’ve been sitting in a crooked position since the beginning of the season," he said. "Like, the seat is central but I am not straight.

"It’s a small offset, it’s something that I’ve been used to, let’s say, also in junior categories. And to be fair it doesn’t harm me in any way when driving."