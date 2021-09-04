Kimi Raikkonen to miss Dutch Grand Prix after testing positive for Covid-19

Alfa Romeo’s Kimi Raikkonen will miss the Dutch Grand Prix after testing positive for Covid-19.

One of the team's reserve drivers - one-time race winner Robert Kubica - will stand-in for Raikkonen this weekend. Kubica's last Grand Prix was Abu Dhabi 2019. It will be his 98th start and first as an Alfa Romeo race driver.

The 41-year-old Finn, who won the 2007 title with Ferrari, had announced his decision to retire from Formula 1 at the end of this season. He said on Instagram: "It was not an easy decision but after this season it is time for new things. F1 might come to an end for me but there is a lot more in life that I want to experience and enjoy."

"I wouldn't change a single thing even if I could": Kimi Raikkonen on retiring from F1

Raikkonen has won 21 Grands Prix and made a record 341 starts.

Since starting his F1 career in 2001, he has raced for Sauber, McLaren, Ferrari, Lotus and current team Alfa Romeo and has finished on the podium more than 100 times.