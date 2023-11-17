MagazineBuy Print

Las Vegas Grand Prix: Sainz hit with grid drop after drain damage

Race stewards turned down the Italian team’s request for penalty-free repairs because they said they were obliged to apply the regulations as written.

Published : Nov 17, 2023 17:00 IST , LAS VEGAS

Reuters
Ferrari’s Spanish driver Carlos Sainz Jr., returns to the pit after an accident during the first practice session for the Las Vegas Formula One Grand Prix on November 16, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ferrari's Spanish driver Carlos Sainz Jr., returns to the pit after an accident during the first practice session for the Las Vegas Formula One Grand Prix on November 16, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
infoIcon

Ferrari’s Spanish driver Carlos Sainz Jr., returns to the pit after an accident during the first practice session for the Las Vegas Formula One Grand Prix on November 16, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. | Photo Credit: AFP

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz will have a 10 place grid penalty at the Las Vegas Grand Prix after a loose drain cover wrecked his car and forced the cancellation of Thursday’s opening practice.

Race stewards turned down the Italian team’s request for penalty-free repairs because they said they were obliged to apply the regulations as written.

“The stewards note that if they had the authority to grant a derogation in what they consider in this case to be mitigating, unusual and unfortunate circumstances, they would have done so,” they said.

“However the regulations do not allow such action.”

ALSO READ: Formula One helps Vegas expand efforts to become a sporting destination

The governing FIA’s technical delegate reported that the Ferrari’s survival cell, engine, energy store and control electronics were all damaged beyond repair.

Drivers are allowed two energy stores for the season and Spaniard Sainz will now be on his third, triggering an automatic 10 place penalty.

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur said the incident was “unacceptable”.

“I think it’s tough for a team to arrive in Vegas and to have this kind of incident,” he said.

The first practice lasted only eight minutes before Sainz’s Ferrari hit the drain cover in a storm of sparks. A second session eventually started at 0230 local time on Friday after safety checks.

ALSO READ: F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: Hamilton defends Vegas race after Verstappen outburst

McLaren boss Zak Brown sympathised with Ferrari and said he would have supported a waiver.

“You’ve got to say that’s force majeure, that’s nothing of their own doing,” he told  Sky Sports television. “A very unfortunate and unique incident. I was a bit surprised to see that.

“I think we need to be a bit more supportive if something like that happens. I would support them not getting a penalty.” 

