Hamilton sees Spain as a perfect test for Mercedes

Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix should give Mercedes a better picture of the true potential of its upgraded Formula One car, seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton said on Thursday.

Published : Jun 01, 2023 21:31 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes talks to the media in the Paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Spain at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on June 01, 2023 in Barcelona, Spain.
Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes talks to the media in the Paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Spain at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on June 01, 2023 in Barcelona, Spain.
Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes talks to the media in the Paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Spain at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on June 01, 2023 in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo Credit: Adam Pretty/Getty Images)



Mercedes introduced the upgraded car for last weekend’s race in Monaco, with changes to the sidepod and suspension, but the nature of the slow and twisty street circuit made it hard to draw any conclusions.

“You can’t really tell a lot from Monaco, you would never choose to test an upgrade at Monaco,” Hamilton told reporters at the Circuit de Catalunya on Thursday.

“This is a perfect test track, a lot of medium and high-speed corners, so we should get a real good understanding of where we stand compared to the others.

Monaco gave Mercedes a good haul of Red Bull imagery, says Allison

“From what I felt at the last race I’m really intrigued to see what it feels like here because I think our race was pretty decent last year here, even though we had the puncture at the start.”

George Russell was third for Mercedes and Hamilton fifth in Spain last year.

Mercedes has been playing catch-up since the start of the season, with champions Red Bull way ahead of the rest and winners of all six rounds so far.

Aston Martin, which uses Mercedes engines, is still ahead of the works team in the constructors’ standings.

Mercedes is not the only one to have upgrades, with Ferrari also hoping to pick up some pace with their latest package and Aston Martin and Alpine bringing developments.

Red Bull consultant Helmut Marko told Austrian media that his team would also be trying something new in Barcelona, but championship leader Max Verstappen played that down.

“I think Helmut got a bit excited as well, so I don’t know,” he told reporters.

“We just do our normal program and nothing crazy.”

