Belgian Grand Prix: Hamilton quotes Senna after clash leaves Perez pointless

Hamilton said conditions were tricky, with rain delaying proceedings before five laps behind the safety car led to a rolling start, and the contact was not intentional.

Published : Jul 30, 2023 08:18 IST , SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton is pictured ahead of the sprint race.
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton is pictured ahead of the sprint race. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Johanna Geron
infoIcon

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton is pictured ahead of the sprint race. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Lewis Hamilton used a famous Ayrton Senna quote on going for a gap after he was penalised for a clash with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez in a Belgian Grand Prix sprint race on Saturday.

Mercedes’ seven-time world champion finished fourth but was demoted to seventh after stewards ruled he had caused the collision.

“As Ayrton said, if you no longer go for a gap that exists, then you are no longer a racing driver,” Hamilton told reporters.

“That is what I did. And when I watched it back it feels like a racing incident to me.”

Perez retired, sending race-winning teammate Max Verstappen 118 points clear at the top of the championship, with Sunday’s main grand prix still to come before drivers can start the August break.

Also Read: Verstappen wins Belgian Sprint race; Piastri second

Hamilton said conditions were tricky, with rain delaying proceedings before five laps behind the safety car led to a rolling start, and the contact was not intentional.

“He was slow, and I went up the inside, and I was more than half a car length alongside,” added the Briton.

“I feel like we should not be deterred from racing. It would have been nice to finish fourth, but I don’t really care about finishing fourth, I want to win.”

Team boss Toto Wolff said it had been a clear racing incident.

Perez said Hamilton had run out of grip and crashed into him.

