MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Mexico City GP: Hamilton and Russell frustrated by car and race stewards

Both Mercedes drivers struggled to deliver consistent laps in changeable conditions at the high altitude Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, set at 2,250 metres above sea level, and also faced stewards’ investigations after the session.

Published : Oct 29, 2023 11:33 IST , Mexico City - 2 MINS READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Mercedes’ British driver Lewis Hamilton (R) and his teammate George Russell (L).
FILE PHOTO: Mercedes’ British driver Lewis Hamilton (R) and his teammate George Russell (L). | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Mercedes’ British driver Lewis Hamilton (R) and his teammate George Russell (L). | Photo Credit: AFP

Lewis Hamilton and his Mercedes teammate George Russell both said they felt frustrated by the unpredictable performance of their car and the race stewards on Saturday after qualifying sixth and eighth for Sunday’s Mexico Grand Prix.

Both drivers struggled to deliver consistent laps in changeable conditions at the high altitude Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, set at 2,250 metres above sea level, and also faced stewards’ investigations after the session.

Three-time world champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull also faced an investigation after qualifying third behind the two Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

Russell and Verstappen were facing investigation for stopping in the pitlane, holding up a group of cars, as they waited to time their final hot laps while Hamilton was accused of ignoring yellow flags.

ALSO READ | Mexico City GP: Ferrari’s Leclerc takes pole position

“I’ve been struggling all weekend with this car,” said Hamilton, who finished last Sunday’s United States Grand Prix only two seconds behind the victorious Verstappen before being disqualified when his car failed a post-race scrutineering test.

“It’s been a bit of a nightmare to drive and it just doesn’t like this track. We made some good changes. In Q1 and Q2, it wasn’t looking too bad, but then in Q3 the car was really peaky - sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t.

“I wasn’t able to extract much more from it again. Probably, I could have been fifth, but that’s about it. It’s going to be a real challenge tomorrow. It will be very hard for us to battle -- it’s going to be on a knife edge.”

Russell said: “It’s been really frustrating this weekend and we’ve been up and down like a yo-yo. At one point, we were quickest in FP3, in Q2 we were first and third and then in Q3 we were nowhere”

ALSO READ | Thailand MotoGP: Martin wins Thai sprint to cut Bagnaia’s lead to 18 points

He said he was unaware of the stewards’ investigations until after the session.

“I wasn’t aware of it. I think it was Q2 -- and it was a complete mess as everyone was exiting the pits. They ask us not to stop in the pit lane to get your gap, which means you have to take your gap on track.

“For me, to go 10 miles an hour down the straight with cars passing at 220 mph I think is a lot more dangerous than doing it in the pit lane.

“I don’t expect anything to come from it, but for sure a better solution needs to be found.”

Related Topics

Formula One /

Mexico City Grand Prix /

lewis hamilton /

George Russell /

Max Verstappen /

Charles Leclerc /

Carlos Sainz /

red bull

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mexico City GP: Hamilton and Russell frustrated by car and race stewards
    AFP
  2. Tyson Fury wins split decision against MMA fighter Ngannou
    AP
  3. India vs England LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: Rohit set for 100th match as IND captain; Toss, Playing XI updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mexico City GP: Ferrari’s Leclerc takes pole position
    AP
  5. ODI World Cup 2023: Neesham reminded of 2019 final after run-out against Australia in thriller
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on F1

  1. Mexico City GP: Hamilton and Russell frustrated by car and race stewards
    AFP
  2. Mexico City GP: Ferrari’s Leclerc takes pole position
    AP
  3. Red Bull not fully behind Perez, says Mercedes Hamilton
    Reuters
  4. Mexico City GP: Verstappen fastest in practice
    Reuters
  5. Mexico City GP: Bearman earns praise with record-setting F1 drive
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mexico City GP: Hamilton and Russell frustrated by car and race stewards
    AFP
  2. Tyson Fury wins split decision against MMA fighter Ngannou
    AP
  3. India vs England LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: Rohit set for 100th match as IND captain; Toss, Playing XI updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mexico City GP: Ferrari’s Leclerc takes pole position
    AP
  5. ODI World Cup 2023: Neesham reminded of 2019 final after run-out against Australia in thriller
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment