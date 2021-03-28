Home F1 Nikita Mazepin's F1 debut lasts three corners Nikita Mazepin veered off into the barriers seconds after the start, with the new Aston Martin safety car deployed for the first time at the 2021 Bahrain GP. Reuters 28 March, 2021 22:44 IST Nikita Mazepin of Haas F1 team climbs out of his car after stopping on track during the 2021 season's first race, the Bahrain GP. - Getty Images Reuters 28 March, 2021 22:44 IST Russian rookie Nikita Mazepin's Formula One race debut lasted just three corners before he crashed his Haas in Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix season-opener.Mazepin veered off into the barriers seconds after the start, with the new Aston Martin safety car deployed for the first time.RELATED | Hamilton continues to take a knee before F1 opener The 22-year-old had qualified last but started 18th after Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel collected a five-place grid penalty for failing to respect warning flags in Saturday's qualifying and dropped to the rear.Red Bull's new Mexican signing Sergio Perez started from the pit lane after his car stopped on the formation lap, forcing the others to go around one more time and reducing the race distance by one lap. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.