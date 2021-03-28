Hamilton continues to take a knee before F1 opener

Mercedes' seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton took a knee on the starting grid before Sunday's season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix while wearing a black T-shirt declaring "Actions speak louder than words".

The sport's only Black driver, and an outspoken campaigner for racial equality, regularly made the gesture last season as Formula One drivers gathered together in a campaign against racism.

Formula One has broadened out the "We Race As One" ceremony this year to wider social and environmental issues.

READ| Bahrain Grand Prix 2021: Sebastian Vettel starts with grid drop and penalty

Hamilton had said on Thursday that he planned to continue taking a knee to send a message to the younger generation.

"When (young children) see us take the knee, they will sit and ask their parents or their teachers 'why are they doing that? What are they taking the knee for?'," he had told reporters.

"And it sparks an uncomfortable conversation.

"It means parents have to educate themselves and the kids are getting educated."

READ| Bahrain GP: F1 can't ignore human rights issues, says Hamilton

Formula One race director Michael Masi had clarified earlier on Sunday the pre-race procedures, stating that drivers could "wear any attire conveying a message in support of the principles of WeRaceAsOne".

He said each driver could also mark the moment with a gesture of their own choice.