Singapore Grand Prix live streaming info: when and where to watch F1 race and starting grid update

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc took pole position after a gripping qualifying at the Singapore Grand Prix as Max Verstappen finished eighth.

Red Bull's Verstappen seemed to have the pace to take pole but abandoned his penultimate lap after an error and then was told urgently to pit before finishing his final one.

Verstappen has a 116-point lead over Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in the drivers’ championship standings.

Singapore Grand Prix starting grid

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

Fernando Alonso (Alpine)

Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri)

Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri)

George Russell (Mercedes)

Mick Schumacher (Haas)

Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin)

Guanyu Zhou (Alfa Romeo)

Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo)

Daniel Rcicciardo (McLaren)

Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

Alexander Albon (Williams)

Nicholas Latifi (Williams)

When and where to watch?

The Singapore Grand Prix 2022 will be telecast on the Star Sports Network and live streamed on Disney+Hotstar from 5:30PM IST on Sunday.