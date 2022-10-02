F1

Singapore Grand Prix live streaming info: when and where to watch F1 race and starting grid update

Singapore Grand Prix: Here’s all you need to know about the starting grid for Sunday’s F1 race in Singapore.

Team Sportstar
02 October, 2022 08:12 IST
Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll of Canada powers his car during the qualifying session at the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix.

Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll of Canada powers his car during the qualifying session at the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: AP

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc took pole position after a gripping qualifying at the Singapore Grand Prix as Max Verstappen finished eighth.

Red Bull's Verstappen seemed to have the pace to take pole but abandoned his penultimate lap after an error and then was told urgently to pit before finishing his final one.

Verstappen has a 116-point lead over Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in the drivers’ championship standings. 

Singapore Grand Prix starting grid

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

Fernando Alonso (Alpine)

Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri)

Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri)

George Russell (Mercedes)

Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

Mick Schumacher (Haas)

Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin)

Guanyu Zhou (Alfa Romeo)

Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo)

Daniel Rcicciardo (McLaren)

Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

Alexander Albon (Williams)

Nicholas Latifi (Williams)

When and where to watch?

The Singapore Grand Prix 2022 will be telecast on the Star Sports Network and live streamed on Disney+Hotstar from 5:30PM IST on Sunday.

