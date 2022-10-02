Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Singapore Grand Prix 2022. This is Nihit Sachdeva taking you through the lap-by-lap updates as the action unfolds at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

5:10PM IST - As per our correspondent S. Dipak Ragav, further update on the start time is expected in the next five minutes.

5:05PM IST - In off-track news, Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes F1 team has been fined €25,000 over.............nose stud - FULL REPORT

4:55PM IST - F1 confirms delayed start -

🚨 The pit lane open and start procedure have been delayed



The race was due to start at 20:00 (local time)#SingaporeGP#F1pic.twitter.com/MYgWv2KeJH — Formula 1 (@F1) October 2, 2022

4:50PM IST -While we wait for more updates on the start time of the race, here’s a recap of yesterday’s qualifying session -

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc secured pole position with a time of 1:49.412s in changeable track conditions even as title-favourite Max Verstappen had to settle for only eighth place.

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez took second, just two-hundredths of a second behind Leclerc, with Lewis Hamilton and the other Ferrari of Carlos Sainz completing the second row of the grid.

SINGAPORE GP HIGHLIGHTS

However, the big shock of the day was Verstappen being asked by his team to abort his final qualifying lap just as it looked like the reigning champion could have challenged for the front row of the grid as he was improving on his time even as Leclerc had made a mistake on his final run and aborted it.

Verstappen was furious with his team’s call to abort the lap but the team just gave a coded message that it will be explained later. He later said that his Red Bull car would not have had enough fuel left in the car to provide a sample to the FIA, had he completed the lap and tried to return to the pits.

In case the FIA finds the car did not have enough fuel, the car will be excluded from qualifying and sent to the back of the grid.

4:40PM IST - Further update from our correspondent S. Dipak Ragav-

“Message from Race Control. Pit lane open and whole start procedure delayed. Update in 30 minutes. Minimum of ten minutes notice will be given.”

4:35PM IST - Live scenes from the Marina Bay Street Circuit do not look good. We might have a delayed start.

Huge puddles on the start/finish straight. Will be a miracle if we start on time in exactly one hour from now pic.twitter.com/kirdLioQnY — S Dipak Ragav (@dipakragav) October 2, 2022

PREVIEW (By S. Dipak Ragav)

Max Verstappen will be chasing history at the Singapore Grand Prix, which returns to the Formula One calendar after two years, as he will have the chance to secure his second world driver’s title this weekend around the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

The reigning champion turned 25 on Friday and could cap off his birthday weekend in style if he can join an elite list of only 16 drivers who have won multiple titles. The Red Bull driver has a lead of 116 points over nearest rival Charles Leclerc of Ferrari and will need a 138-point lead by the end of Sunday over the pursuing pack to leave Singapore as a double world champion.

To seal the title under glittering lights at the place that birthed the first night race in F1 history, Verstappen needs to do something he has not done before - win the Singapore GP and hope his rivals have a poor weekend.

Verstappen’s best finish has been second here in 2018, but he has never come here with a Red Bull car that has had a chance of winning. While the second title is almost a foregone conclusion barring an unusual set of jeopardy over the next six races, to seal it this weekend Verstappen needs to gain 22 points over his main rival Leclerc, 13 points over team-mate Sergio Perez and six over George Russell. Also, he needs to ensure Carlos Sainz doesn’t outscore him by 11 points.

Winning streak

Though his maiden title in 2021 came under controversial circumstances in the Abu Dhabi GP last year, Verstappen’s second title is set to be one without any such asterisks attached to it. The 24-year-old is on a five-race winning streak having won 11 races this year already. He is on track to beat the record of most wins in a season which is 13 held by Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel.

In races he has completed this year, he has finished outside the podium only once - at the British GP - due to circumstances outside his control as his car collected debris which affected its performance.

After new rules were introduced at the start of the year, Verstappen took time to get used to the new generation of cars with his team-mate Perez matched evenly in performance at the start of the year. However, as the car has been developed, Verstappen has been able to find a higher level of performance from the machinery and is on course for his second title.

When and where to watch?

The Singapore Grand Prix 2022 will be telecast on the Star Sports Network and live streamed on Disney+Hotstar from 5:30PM IST on Sunday.