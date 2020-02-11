F1

Toto Wolff hopeful Lewis Hamilton extends Mercedes stay

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff is hopeful that Lewis Hamilton's extremely profitable spell with the constructor can be extended.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
11 February, 2020 00:48 IST

Toto Wolff hopeful Lewis Hamilton extends Mercedes stay

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
11 February, 2020 00:48 IST
Toto Wolff hopeful Lewis Hamilton extends Mercedes stay
The media always supports the young guy, that's difficult to accept, says Alain Prost
Hungarian GP Preview
Silverstone is the most legendary track, says Rosberg
 More Videos
F1: Canadian Grand Prix a welcome distraction for Vettel and Ferrari
F1 legend Niki Lauda: A story of fire and ice
On this Day: Twenty five years since Ayrton Senna's fatal crash at Imola
Charles Leclerc
Chinese Grand Prix: Leclerc, Vettel and Hamilton eye glory in F1's 1000th race
Valtteri Bottas wins Australian Grand Prix
Red Bull gears up for Grand Prix with surfing lesson
Abu Dhabi GP Preview - Alonso bids farewell to F1
Italian GP - race preview