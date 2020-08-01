Home F1 Bottas leads Hamilton in final British Grand Prix practice Bottas put in a fastest time of one minute 25.873 seconds around an eerily quiet circuit with empty grandstands due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Reuters SILVERSTONE 01 August, 2020 17:38 IST Valtteri Bottas on track during the British Grand Prix final practice at Silverstone on Saturday. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters SILVERSTONE 01 August, 2020 17:38 IST Valtteri Bottas led six times world champion teammate Lewis Hamilton in a Mercedes one-two in a gusty final practice for the British Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday.The Finn, five points behind Hamilton after three races, put in a fastest time of one minute 25.873 seconds around an eerily quiet circuit with empty grandstands due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Hamilton, chasing a record seventh home win on Sunday, was 0.138 slower with gusts of wind making life tricky.Red Bull's Max Verstappen was best of the rest, 0.3 off the pace, with Canadian Lance Stroll fourth for Mercedes-powered Racing Point.McLaren's Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris were fifth and seventh respectively with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc separating the pair in sixth.Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel was only 14th and reported something loose in the cockpit after the team changed the pedals on Friday.Red Bull's Alex Albon, who crashed heavily on Friday, managed only nine laps and was 13th after mechanics worked to fix an electrical fault on his car.Nico Hulkenberg, standing in for Sergio Perez at Racing Point after the Mexican tested positive for the new coronavirus, was ninth on the timesheets. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess on Friday, 7:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos