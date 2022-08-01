Motorsport

Aston Martin signs Fernando Alonso for 2023 season

Aston Martin has confirmed that Fernando Alonso will sign a multi-year contract with them in 2023.

Team Sportstar
01 August, 2022 13:54 IST
File image of Fernando Alonso

File image of Fernando Alonso | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Aston Martin has confirmed that Fernando Alonso will sign a multi-year contract with them in 2023 in a statement on Monday.

“I still have the hunger and ambition to fight to be at the front, and I want to be part of an organisation that is committed to learn, develop and succeed,” said Alonso in the statement.

“The passion and desire to perform that I have witnessed convince me to maintain my enjoyment and commitment to the sport. I intend to win again in this sport, and therefore I have to take the opportunities that feel right to me,” he added.

