Aston Martin has confirmed that Fernando Alonso will sign a multi-year contract with them in 2023 in a statement on Monday.

“I still have the hunger and ambition to fight to be at the front, and I want to be part of an organisation that is committed to learn, develop and succeed,” said Alonso in the statement.

“The passion and desire to perform that I have witnessed convince me to maintain my enjoyment and commitment to the sport. I intend to win again in this sport, and therefore I have to take the opportunities that feel right to me,” he added.