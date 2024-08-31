MagazineBuy Print

MotoGP: Marquez wins Aragon GP sprint, Martin overtakes Bagnaia in championship

It was 31-year-old Marquez’s first sprint win with Ducati, having switched from Honda ahead of this season.

Published : Aug 31, 2024 21:04 IST , ALCANIZ - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Gresini Racing MotoGP’s Marc Marquez before winning the sprint.
Gresini Racing MotoGP's Marc Marquez before winning the sprint. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Gresini Racing MotoGP’s Marc Marquez before winning the sprint. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez won the Aragon Grand Prix sprint from pole position in front of adoring home fans on Saturday, as Jorge Martin of Prima Pramac Racing came in second to retake the world championship lead.

Twice MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia, who had come into the weekend in Alcaniz with a five-point lead in the world championship over Martin, dropped several places to finish a lowly ninth after qualifying third on the grid.

Martin now leads Bagnaia by three points and will have the opportunity to extend that lead in Sunday’s race.

It was 31-year-old Marquez’s first sprint win with Ducati, having switched from Honda ahead of this season.

Fellow Spaniard and Red Bull GasGas Tech3’s 20-year-old rookie Pedro Acosta put on an impressive display to complete the podium.

Marquez’s brother and teammate Alex made up one place to finish fourth.

Enea Bastianini, who had a frustrating morning after the Italian Ducati rider finished fourth in the first qualifying session, made up several positions to come seventh. 

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
